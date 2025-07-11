Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word message as Deshaun Watson’s wife Jilly recaps emotional wedding memories

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, reacted to the newlyweds Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais' Instagram post on Friday. Cavinder wrote a one-word comment on the post.
Cavinder wrote: “PERFECTTT😍”
Cleveland Browns quarterback’s wife posted a video showing moments from their wedding ceremony, which included Anais walking down the aisle, dancing with Watson, and holding back tears during her vows. The couple got married in Miami on July 3.
Jilly wore a strapless white lace gown with a long white veil that flowed behind her. Watson kept his look simple and classic by wearing a white tuxedo.
Haley Cavinder shares romantic lake getaway moments with Jake Ferguson
On July 3, Haley Cavinder shared some romantic moments on Instagram with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Cavinder posted numerous pictures from her Paw Paw Lake getaway in Michigan.
Ferguson wore a casual black t-shirt with a bold graphic that says, "BACK TO BACK UNDEFEATED WORLD WAR CHAMPS" along with an American flag, pairing it with colorful floral swim shorts and brown slide sandals.
Cavinder wore a white strapless bikini top, crocheted see-through lace pants and a red, white and blue baseball cap. The 24-year-old former Miami Hurricanes player also tucked a pair of sunglasses into her bikini top, accessorizing her look with a nude-coloured watch. For footwear, Cavinder wore light-brown slides.
In the first photo, Ferguson was holding Cavinder in his arms as they shared a kiss. They stood on a wooden bridge surrounded by lush green trees, with Paw Paw Lake in the background.
The couple often shares glimpses from their getaways on social media. Cavinder is now a full-time social media influencer and posts content with her twin sister, Hanna.
