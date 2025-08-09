Dez Bryant bets on Cam Ward as Titans rookie QB gears up for preseason game vs. Buccaneers 1 day after Shedeur Sanders' impressive performance

  • home icon
  Dez Bryant bets on Cam Ward as the Titans' rookie QB gears up for preseason game vs. Buccaneers, 1 day after Shedeur Sanders' impressive performance 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 09, 2025 20:54 GMT
Cam Ward is officially making his NFL debut tonight as the Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium.

Ward is listed as the starting quarterback on the Titans’ unofficial depth chart. Coach Brian Callahan confirmed that Ward will play at least one series as the starting QB, possibly two. The Titans plan to give him reps in all three preseason games to prepare for Week 1 against the Broncos.

Meanwhile, former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant posted a challenge for NFL Fans on August 9, which entailed guessing how many passes Ward will throw in his debut for a chance to win $500 FanCash. The closest guess without going over the actual number wins. Entries close at kickoff (7:30 p.m. ET).

"Cam Ward takes the field today, and you could win $500 FanCash just for calling his shot - How Many Pass Attempts will he have in his debut?" Bryant's tweet read on X.

Ward’s debut comes just one day after his friend, Browns' QB Shedeur Sanders, impressed in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders played almost three quarters in the Browns’ 30–10 win over the Panthers, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers. He also ran for 19 yards on 4 carries.

Sanders led three touchdown drives, showing composure under pressure, good movement and accurate throws, including a 25-yard pass to Brenden Bates.

Both Ward and Sanders have trained under QB coach Darrell Colbert Jr., but Ward’s $43M rookie deal has put him ahead in the spotlight. On the other hand, Sanders is still competing for playing time despite his recent display in the Browns vs. Panthers clash.

Cam Ward made headlines during Titans training camp

Cam Ward has been the center of attention at Titans training camp after he made a comment about the team's struggling offense.

"I just think we're very mid right now," Ward said on July 30. "At the end of the day, it all starts with me. ... I have to get on the same page with my receivers, watch more film and be more accurate with the football."

Ward had thrown four interceptions over two padded practices, including a tipped pass picked off by Roger McCreary. Timing and rhythm with receivers were off and protection breakdowns plagued the offense.

Despite the struggles, Ward connected on a few deep throws, including one to Calvin Ridley between two defenders.

