Dez Bryant calls out Jerry Jones' Cowboys for being unfair over Trevor Diggs contract talks

Much has been made about Stefon Diggs and his situation in Buffalo, but his younger brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, apparently may also become unhappy with his own team.

On Wednesday, former wide receiver Dez Bryant went to his Personal Corner chat (audio clip courtesy of 105.3 The Fan) to talk about Diggs' impending contract situation. Here, he called out the front office for not addressing the two-time Pro Bowler, especially as he enters the final year of his rookie contract:

"He is not trying to knock them across the head… I will say they (are) not trying to be fair to him.

"I feel like what he’s asking for, he’s rightfully deserving of that contract. I believe it should all be guaranteed, that’s my opinion. I’m not going to get into full details of our conversation."

Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant spoke on Trevon Diggs' contract situation on his Personal Corner Spaces & says he & Diggs have been talking...

The statistics that support Trevon Diggs' case for a new contract

Ever since he came off the board 51st overall in 2020, Trevon Diggs has established himself as not merely Stefon's little brother, but one of the fastest-rising defensive players in the league.

After a litany of injuries hampered a promising rookie season, Diggs truly broke out in 2021, becoming the first player since Brian Russell in 2003 to record at least one interception in the first six games of a season. He ultimately had seven interceptions in that stretch - the first since Hall of Famer Rod Woodson.

He would finish that year with 11 interceptions (two of them returned for a touchdown), the most in the league and tied for most in Cowboys history, as well as a team-high 21 pass deflections and 56 tackles (43 solo). His efforts landed him an All-Pro berth and Pro Bowl appearance, and the Cowboys returned to the playoffs.

2022 was somewhat of a down year for Diggs, as he had just three interceptions (none returned for a touchdown), and 14 pass deflections. However, he still reached the Pro Bowl again thanks to a career-high 59 tackles (50 solo) and his first-ever fumble recovery. He also did not allow a touchdown at one stretch in the middle of the season.

23 TGTs

16 REC

141 yards

0 TD

1 INT

4 PBUs



Teams have mostly targeted him on underneath routes and avoided the downfield looks. They fear and respect him. Trevon Diggs in the 6 games since Week 5:23 TGTs16 REC141 yards0 TD1 INT4 PBUsTeams have mostly targeted him on underneath routes and avoided the downfield looks. They fear and respect him. pic.twitter.com/ZwObDkAO1w

Besides Trevon Diggs, trade acquisition Stephon Gilmore and veteran Jourdan Lewis will also be out of contract after 2023, so the cornerback competition will be very intense in Arlington, and that is not to mention fellow youngsters Kelvin Joseph and DaRon Bland.

