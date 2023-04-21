Dez Bryant is no stranger to the NFL. The former Cowboys wide receiver made millions from the league during his career. However, just because he's caught his last pass for the organization does not mean he has checked out of football. Shortly after news broke that the NFL had suspended almost half a dozen players over betting violations, the wide receiver took to social media to respond.

In a 15-second video recorded somewhere sunny, the wide receiver connected tanking with gambling:

Dez Bryant @DezBryant My 2 cents on the gambling situation with athletes My 2 cents on the gambling situation with athletes https://t.co/DHSYuc9jx1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So you're telling me the owner suffered no consequences for tanking games and players can lose one year of elegibility for gambling? Make it make sense."

The comments appear to be in reference to a growing sentiment from fans around the country that certain teams attempt to manipulate the results of games to get better draft picks. The worst teams get the best picks, so once it becomes clear that a team won't win big that season, the only incentive left is to get the best NFL prospects next year.

The fastest way to do that is intentionally lose games, which damages the integrity of the sport as much as gambling, according to Bryant's apparent logic.

Who has the NFL suspended and for how long?

Jameson Williams at NFL Combine

According to Ari Meirov on Twitter, the Detroit Lions are the hardest hit based on this news.

The team will be without wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill for at least six games. Cephus has been suspended indefinitely along with safety CJ Moore.

In other words, the Detroit Lions could have lost almost 10% of their final 53-man roster in one fell swoop. The Commanders were the only other team affected, with defensive end Shaka Toney suspended indefinitely.

Williams and Berryhill are slated to return in Week 7 at the time of writing. This could change based on when their bye gets assigned later this spring.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes