Dez Bryant disgusted at Knicks after losing $500,000 betting on Jalen Brunson and Co. in Game 1 of ECF vs. Pacers

Former NFL star Dez Bryant could not believe the ending of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The New York Knicks were on the road to a victory over the Pacers, increasing their chances of competing for the championship.

Unfortunately, they lost to the Indiana Pacers 135-138 in a high-octane showdown at Madison Square Garden.

On X/Twitter, Dez Bryant shared a tweet talking about the disappointing result. He also highlighted how he lost a $500,000 bet he made on the Knicks to win the game.

"The Knicks cost me half of Mil tonight....smh," Bryant wrote.

The Pacers trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. However, they did not give up hope and continued pushing till the end.

Tyrese Haliburton emerged as the messiah for the Pacers, giving them a glimmer of hope. He took the game to overtime after scoring a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Pacers then took advantage of this momentum and secured the victory. Haliburton tallied a total of 31 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds.

Jalen Brunson was the star performer for the New York Knicks. He finished the night tallying 43 points, five assists, and one rebound. Unfortunately, his team could not capitalize on this performance.

Dez Bryant shared another tweet heaping praise on the Pacers for their showcase in Game 1 of the conference finals. He also highlighted how Haliburton played an important role in this victory.

"Pacers turning into some bullies. They can give two f**ks about the Knicks...they're not afraid of them. Coach Carlisle said TH (Tyrese Haliburton) has earned the right to do whatever he wants after tying the game up and stealing the game in the Garden. Imagine the confidence TH and his team feel whenever their head coach speaking like that, the Pacers are playing wonderful team ball."

Dez Bryant believes that Indiana Pacers will continue showcasing dominance

After the game, the ex-NFL star came forward to talk highly about the Pacers and their momentum. Dez Bryant stated that they are not done and will continue putting up impressive numbers this year in the playoffs.

"The Knicks are about to get the best of the Pacers for the remainder of the series...especially after giving up a 14point lead with less than three minutes left in the game..." Dez Bryan tweeted. "Your mentality plays a big part in how you perform...I like the Pacers in this series."

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals will take place on Saturday in New York. Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder took home the victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

