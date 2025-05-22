"Epic New York Knicks choke complete": NBA fans go wild as Tyrese Haliburton hits Reggie Miller's iconic choke sign at MSG crowd

Tyrese Haliburton delivered another legendary clutch moment, channeling Reggie Miller’s iconic choke gesture as he helped seal the Indiana Pacers’ 138-135 Game 1 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, prompting wild reactions from fans.

Ad

Haliburton sank a stepback jumper at the buzzer in regulation — bouncing off the rim and in — but it was ruled a 2-pointer, sending the game to overtime instead of ending it. The Pacers took care of business in the extra period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Nesmith fueled the comeback by hitting six straight 3-pointers, slicing into a Knicks lead that was 15 points with just under five minutes to play. The Pacers poured in 23 points over the final 3:14 of regulation, marking the most points scored in that span during a playoff game in the play-by-play era, per Tim Reynolds.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans slammed the Knicks for the collapse and flooded social media with clips of Haliburton’s Miller-inspired choke sign. Miller pulled off the celebration in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals — also against the Knicks.

“Epic New York Knicks choke complete. My goodness. Even when Tyrese Haliburton did the Reggie Miller prematurely,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Choke sign in Madison Square Garden. Haliburton is really him,” another said.

“I’m not even joking—this might be the wildest NBA moment I’ve ever witnessed. Tyrese Haliburton drills the shot, ties the game, and hits MSG with THE CHOKE! The crowd was stunned. This is playoff basketball,” another commented.

Here’s what others had to say:

Ad

"Haliburton should've been clutch player of the year,” one said.

“Haliburton is something else man. That is an insane game,” another said.

"Haliburton having a crazy playoffs man that shot was insane,” another added.

Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith combine for 61 in electrifying comeback victory

The Indiana Pacers leaned on a balanced team effort, but it was the dynamic duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith who stole the show in crunch time.

Ad

Haliburton dropped 31 points and dished out 11 assists, continuing to build his reputation as one of the league’s premier clutch players this postseason, going head-to-head with Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, who poured in 43 points and added five assists.

Nesmith was red-hot from beyond the arc, sinking eight of his nine 3-point attempts en route to a 30-point night.

The Pacers also had strong contributions from four other players in double figures: Pascal Siakam scored 17, Andrew Nembhard had 15, Myles Turner chipped in 14 and T.J. McConnell provided a spark off the bench with 10.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a big night for the Knicks as well, tallying 35 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges each added 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More