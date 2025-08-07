  • home icon
  Dez Bryant drops blunt 1-word reaction after Joe Milton's viral clip from joint practice with Rams

Dez Bryant drops blunt 1-word reaction after Joe Milton's viral clip from joint practice with Rams

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 07, 2025 17:31 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Dez Bryant needed just one word to sum up Joe Milton's jaw-dropping throw during the Cowboys’ joint practice with the Rams.

He retweeted footage in X showing Milton's performance.

"Bruh," Bryant wrote in the tweet on Thursday.
Joe Milton launched a deep touchdown pass, a 75-yard strike to receiver Jalen Brooks. This had fans and media buzzing about the quarterback’s arm talent.

It wasn’t the only reason Milton made headlines this week.

The quarterback, acquired by Dallas in an offseason trade with New England, briefly exited Tuesday's session after hitting his throwing hand on a defender’s helmet.

The moment sparked concern given Milton’s elevated preseason role but the team was quick to downplay the severity of the incident.

Cowboys medical staff clears Joe Milton for preseason action

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

During an 11-on-11 segment, Joe Milton attempted a quick release under pressure when his follow-through struck a Rams defender's helmet. He appeared to wince and immediately began flexing his right hand.

Trainers attended to him shortly after and although he remained on the sidelines for the remainder of practice, he did not return to action.

Both team owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones were seen speaking with coaches after the session but showed no visible alarm when asked about Milton’s availability. By Wednesday morning, optimism around his status had grown.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed on Wednesday that Milton avoided any significant damage to his thumb. He had already resumed throwing during the following day's walkthrough.

"He's doing fine," Schottenheimer said according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He should have no problem. He was throwing the ball around ... earlier."

Joe Milton is expected to start in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Rams. Veteran starter Dak Prescott’s playing status remains undecided and Milton is likely to see extended snaps as the coaching staff evaluates depth behind center.

With fellow backup Will Grier also in the mix, Dallas has a developing competition for the No. 2 job behind Prescott. Coaches have publicly expressed interest in seeing both quarterbacks in live action. Milton's reps may carry added weight as he adjusts to a new system and teammates.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

