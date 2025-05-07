Dez Bryant drops bold 4-word message for Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer after George Pickens move

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant appears to be a fan of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys hired Shottenheimer this offseason, which was a bit of a shock. However, after the offseason moves Dallas has made, which included trading for George Pickens on Wednesday morning, Bryant made it clear he's a fan of the coach.

"I’m a SCHOTTY FAN," Bryant wrote.

Bryant believes Schottenheimer and the Cowboys are doing something special and should be contenders this season.

Pickens led the Steelers in receiveign with 900 yards on 59 receptions along with 3 touchdowns.

Although Bryant is happy with Schottenheimer and what Dallas has done after acquiring Pickens, he believes the team should sign Nick Chubb to add to their running back room.

"Since we are asking for a lot.. just here me out as well," Bryant wrote about Chubb.

Even if the Cowboys don't sign Chubb as Bryant wants, he appears sold on what Dallas has done this offseason.

Bryant played for the Cowboys from 2010 until 2017 after being selected 24th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. Bryant was a three-time NFL Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro during his time with the Cowboys.

Cowboys owner hinted at making a big move

Dallas went out and traded for Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver George Pickens.

The Cowboys will receive Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick, while Pittsburgh will get a 2026 third-round selection and a 2027 fifth-rounder, according to Ian Rapoport.

The trade comes after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted at the team adding a receiver after the draft.

"It definitely was a big-time thought, but the train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we've got on campus," Jones said, via NFL.com. "I'm looking at the same sheet maybe you got in front of you that I have in front of me and it shows our No. 114 pick trade to Carolina for Jonathan Mingo. Well, we've obviously known that...

"But definitely the idea that we could, if the opportunity comes up, if we want to, can address this in free agency," Jones added.

After trading for Pickens, the Cowboys' receiver room features CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and Jonathan Mingo.

