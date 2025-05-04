  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I love everything he's doing" - Cowboys icon Dez Bryant sides with Antonio Brown over Deion Sanders beef on Twitter

"I love everything he's doing" - Cowboys icon Dez Bryant sides with Antonio Brown over Deion Sanders beef on Twitter

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 04, 2025 20:53 GMT
Dez Bryant x Antonio Brown x Deion Sanders
Dez Bryant x Antonio Brown x Deion Sanders

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has publicly backed Antonio Brown in the latter's ongoing feud with Deion Sanders. Brown's latest social media attacks targeted Coach Prime and his sons following Shedeur Sanders' fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Ad

On Sunday, Bryant posted on X to express his solidarity with Brown.

"I love everything Antonio Brown doing right now because he's speaking his truth!" Bryant wrote on his social media account.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This statement comes after Brown posted several inflammatory comments about Deion Sanders and his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. This includes sharing training videos that made Shilo Sanders look ineffective in coverage against the former NFL receiver.

AB had also mocked Shedeur Sanders's draft slide earlier this week. After Deion Sanders took the high road in response, Brown became even more confrontational, claiming that Sanders had been ungrateful and selfish in the past during their interactions.

Ad

Antonio Brown escalates attacks on Deion Sanders's family

The social media clash began when Brown posted videos of himself outworking Shilo Sanders, who recently signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown captioned one post with "Deion using me help his sorry [expletive] sons."

He also mocked Shedeur Sanders attending an event in Cleveland as the PR obligation of a fifth-round pick.

Ad
Ad

Shedeur Sanders, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of last month's NFL draft, was projected as a first-round selection going into the event. Brown mocked this decline while criticizing Shedeur's community outreach efforts at John Marshall High School.

The 36-year-old also took aim at Shedeur's jersey retirement at Colorado, stating that former quarterback Kordell Stewart was more deserving of the honor.

Despite Antonio Brown's provocations, Deion Sanders responded with restraint.

Ad
"Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what's said. You KNOW I know u and I'm holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain't need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME," Sanders wrote in X.
Ad

Antonio Brown fired back at Sanders's response with more hostility:

"Thanks for all that hate; thanks for all that fake sh*t. I forgot to say under pressure, I'm at my best…."

Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel joined the conversation, criticizing Sanders for his measured response. Samuel suggested that Sanders was too forgiving toward Antonio Brown, writing;

"Nah coach we give him too many passes… send it to me let me do the dirty work. Forget that ninja he 'FLAW' Florida style 🤣."

AB later on posted a revelation on why he doesn't buy into the Colorado coach's kind words. However, Brown has developed a reputation of lashing out at people on social media. So Coach Sanders will probably disengage from any kind of public squabble on social media.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications