"I love everything he's doing" - Cowboys icon Dez Bryant sides with Antonio Brown over Deion Sanders beef on Twitter

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has publicly backed Antonio Brown in the latter's ongoing feud with Deion Sanders. Brown's latest social media attacks targeted Coach Prime and his sons following Shedeur Sanders' fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft.

On Sunday, Bryant posted on X to express his solidarity with Brown.

"I love everything Antonio Brown doing right now because he's speaking his truth!" Bryant wrote on his social media account.

This statement comes after Brown posted several inflammatory comments about Deion Sanders and his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. This includes sharing training videos that made Shilo Sanders look ineffective in coverage against the former NFL receiver.

AB had also mocked Shedeur Sanders's draft slide earlier this week. After Deion Sanders took the high road in response, Brown became even more confrontational, claiming that Sanders had been ungrateful and selfish in the past during their interactions.

Antonio Brown escalates attacks on Deion Sanders's family

The social media clash began when Brown posted videos of himself outworking Shilo Sanders, who recently signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown captioned one post with "Deion using me help his sorry [expletive] sons."

He also mocked Shedeur Sanders attending an event in Cleveland as the PR obligation of a fifth-round pick.

Shedeur Sanders, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of last month's NFL draft, was projected as a first-round selection going into the event. Brown mocked this decline while criticizing Shedeur's community outreach efforts at John Marshall High School.

The 36-year-old also took aim at Shedeur's jersey retirement at Colorado, stating that former quarterback Kordell Stewart was more deserving of the honor.

Despite Antonio Brown's provocations, Deion Sanders responded with restraint.

"Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what's said. You KNOW I know u and I'm holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain't need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME," Sanders wrote in X.

Antonio Brown fired back at Sanders's response with more hostility:

"Thanks for all that hate; thanks for all that fake sh*t. I forgot to say under pressure, I'm at my best…."

Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel joined the conversation, criticizing Sanders for his measured response. Samuel suggested that Sanders was too forgiving toward Antonio Brown, writing;

"Nah coach we give him too many passes… send it to me let me do the dirty work. Forget that ninja he 'FLAW' Florida style 🤣."

AB later on posted a revelation on why he doesn't buy into the Colorado coach's kind words. However, Brown has developed a reputation of lashing out at people on social media. So Coach Sanders will probably disengage from any kind of public squabble on social media.

