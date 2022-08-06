Dez Bryant makes definitive statement on potential Cowboys return following Odell Beckham Jr's recent push for reunion

It has been quite a while since Dez Bryant was seen putting up the "X" in an NFL stadium, but some are still clinging on to hope that the wide receiver will return. After losing Amari Cooper this offseason, those hoping for a reunion felt their spirits lift by a hair. One NFL player felt the reunion was enough of a possibility that he took to social media to speak it into existence.

Taking to Twitter, Odell Beckham Jr. posted a message pushing the Cowboys and Bryant to reunite. The former Cowboys wide receiver responded, rejecting the idea. That said, he did appear to say he was open to the idea if the team came to him. However, he is not focused on football at the moment. Instead, he is working towards a different goal. Here's how the interaction went down:

Dez Bryant @DezBryant 🏿 I wouldn’t mind throwing the X up again in the Big D!!! But you know I’m grinding and on a different mission at the moment Odell Beckham Jr @obj @DezBryant Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king @DezBryant Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king 🏿 I wouldn’t mind throwing the X up again in the Big D!!! But you know I’m grinding and on a different mission at the moment twitter.com/obj/status/155… 🙏🏿 I wouldn’t mind throwing the X up again in the Big D!!! But you know I’m grinding and on a different mission at the moment twitter.com/obj/status/155…

Dez Bryant's career

According to Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver was originally drafted by the Cowboys 24th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he caught 45 passes for 561 yards and six touchdowns. In his second season, his production nearly doubled. In 2011, he earned 928 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Feels good to see football back Feels good to see football back 🏈

It was the start of a four-year run of dominance that put him on the map. In 2012, his stats grew again and ended up being arguably the best season of his career. He caught 92 passes for 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns. Over the next few years, he remained about as productive year-over-year.

In 2013, he had 93 catches for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns. One could argue that 2014 was a better season than 2012. He caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, after 2014, the wide receiver saw a substantial decline in production.

In 2015, he earned just 401 yards and three touchdowns. In 2016, he earned 796 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2017, he caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. In 2018, an Achillies injury sidelined him for the entire season. In 2019, the wide receiver skipped football altogether.

However, in 2020, he saw one last cameo with the Baltimore Ravens. He played in six games with the team. He caught six passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Now almost 34 years old, most agree Bryant's time in the league has come to an end.

