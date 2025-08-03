  • home icon
Dez Bryant makes feelings known on his 2026 HOF status after NFL includes ex-Cowboys All-Pro in first time eligible list

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:28 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 (image credit: getty)

Dez Bryant isn’t one to chase headlines. However, the former Dallas Cowboys wideout made waves on Saturday after being named a first-time candidate for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

While the spotlight often finds Bryant, this time he leaned into it with something deeper than self-praise.

"I'm thankful to be considered. To see my name next to the rest of these legends. it's such a blessing. I am extremely thankful," Bryant wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
The upcoming eligible induction class has some heavyweights, including Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Julian Edelman and Jason Witten.

Bryant's production on the field speaks for itself: 7,506 receiving yards, 75 touchdowns and a franchise record 73 touchdowns as a Cowboy.

Dez Bryant's Cowboys tenure created a strong Hall of Fame foundation despite his drama with the franchise

The debate around Dez Bryant's Hall of Fame candidacy isn’t about stat sheets. It’s about narrative.

Was he dominant enough for long? Does the absence of a Super Bowl hurt his cause? How will voters reconcile his game-breaking ability with his short peak?

He was a first-team All-Pro year and had 16 touchdowns in 2014, delivering one of the most exciting receiving seasons in franchise history.

Drafted at No. 24 in 2010 out of Oklahoma State, Bryant arrived in Dallas with athleticism and a chip on his shoulder.

He built chemistry with Tony Romo, and later with Dak Prescott, becoming one of the most feared weapons in the league. His strength at the catch point, body control around the red zone and physicality as a catch-and-run player was on full display each game.

From 2012 to 2014, he averaged over 1,200 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns each season.

Although retired since 2020, Bryant has remained part of the Cowboys discourse and not just in celebratory ways.

This weekend, he issued a fiery response to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after old contract negotiations resurfaced in public. His message? Keep my name out of it.

He also threw his support on Friday for Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who’s locked in a high-stakes standoff with the front office over his contract. Bryant, speaking from experience, praised Parsons for “standing on business” and urged him to keep fighting.

