Dez Bryant and Micah Parsons finally link up after online back-and-forth between former Cowboys WR and LB

Over the past few months, Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons and former wide receiver Dez Bryant have been engaged in an online back and forth interaction.

As reported by Sportskeeda NFL analyst Andre Castillo, Bryant was in the Cowboys practice facility earlier in June and called out Parsons in a video that was uploaded to social media.

"Hey Micah, I’m out here. I know you ain’t nowhere to be found. I know y’all are into camp… I’m just letting you know, I’m out here." Bryant said in the video.

However, it appears as though Parsons and Bryant have reunited this week and put the back and forth interaction on hold.

A photo was uploaded to the social media platform X on June 26 and shows Parsons and Bryant posing together wearing Cowboys merchandise.

". @MicahhParsons11 ⭐️." Bryant wrote on X.

This offseason, Parsons has been in the midst of a partial hold out with the Cowboys. Although he was present for portions of the offseason, Parsons is in the market for a new contract from owner Jerry Jones and the iconic franchise.

As of this time, Parsons has not yet signed any new deal and is still entering the final year of his rookie contract that he signed back in 2021.

What could Micah Parsons' next contract look like?

There is a belief that Parsons is looking to become the highest paid non-QB in football in his next contract. With Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase drastically resetting the non-QB market and both earning $40 million or more per season, there is a chance that Parsons exceeds $40.25 million per year in his next deal.

According to the popular contract and sports financial company 'Spotrac', Parsons' current market value is a four year deal worth $145,190,500. Should he receive that contract, Parsons' average annual salary from the Cowboys would be approximately $36.3 million. While still impressive and one of the highest paid players in the league, that contract would not surpass the average annual value of Garrett or Chase.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

