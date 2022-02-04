Dez Bryant backs Brain Flores by claiming Cowboys intentionally "sabotaged" 2017 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys, often referred to as "America's Team," have a penchant for finding themselves at the front of newstories more often than not when it comes to the NFL.

The latest news surrounding the team concerns their former star wide receiver, Dez Bryant, and comments he made in light of recent allegations of racial discrimination by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the NFL.

Bryant said he believes that in 2017, as a member of the Cowboys, the team sabotaged the season.

Here's what the former star player had to say:

“I’ma tell y'all some crazy s**t. The year that I got cut, I told some athletes, 'Hey, I feel like our season is being sabotaged.' It’s no way we should be running the same exact play. I remember going to coach [Jason] Garrett's office asking him, 'Hey man, you know I look forward to the game plan… why am I lining up in the same place each and every week?' I’m one-on-one... Dak [Presott] don’t even look my way… it was so many times on film that the ball didn't come to me. It got to the point where I got frustrated and said f*** this s**t. I’m gonna air this s**t out in the media.”

Dez Bryant @DezBryant My thoughts on the Brian Flores situation… the owner offering 100k to tank the season My thoughts on the Brian Flores situation… the owner offering 100k to tank the season https://t.co/ClAsXCAqBP

The allegations from Dez Bryant have yet to be substantiated or confirmed by anyone with the Cowboys or anyone within the league at this time.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks on Brian Flores' allegations

For those who may not know, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racial discrimination in the hiring practices for minority coaches.

The lawsuit specifically mentions the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants as three teams that Flores specifically believes discriminated against him when it came to being interviewed for their vacant head coaching positions.

On Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to USA Today and had this to say on the lawsuit from Flores against the NFL:

“I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better. The area has some good attention. It is obvious if you look through that that the league and coaches are trying to improve there. I think the fact that it’s an issue shows not only the league’s willingness to address and do better. I think the fact that it’s being discussed as to how the Rooney Rule or what drives the Rooney Rule could be better. In the case of coach Flores' complaint, he’s saying it could be better and the processes create positive result for the league."

While Jones doesn't go into specifics, he does agree with Flores that the hiring process for minority coaches is indeed an area that needs improvement. With 70 percent of the league's players being black and only one black head coach, perhaps they each have a more than valid point.

