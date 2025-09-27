Diana Russini reveals Russell Wilson’s reaction when Brian Daboll broke benching news infront of Jaxson Dart

Russell Wilson did not yell, argue, or storm out when New York Giants coach Brian Daboll told him he was losing the starting job. Instead, he stayed calm and respectful, despite being clearly disappointed.According to a report by NFL Reporter and The Athletic Insider, Dianna Russini, published on Saturday, Daboll delivered the news face-to-face, with rookie Jaxson Dart present in the room.The decision came after the Giants started the season 0-3. Russell Wilson had played well in Week 2 against Dallas but struggled badly against Kansas City. Dart shared the news with his parents over FaceTime, then jumped into film study with Daboll, watching clips of Josh Allen alongside his own highlights from Ole Miss.As per Russini, many assumed New York would part ways with the veteran, but Daboll and the staff valued his energy and leadership too highly. Backup Jameis Winston is also helping Dart, staying late to go over plays and help him prepare.In March, Russell Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the New York Giants.The Giants brought him in for his experience and leadership, hoping he could guide the team and help stabilize the offense. At the time, they had not drafted rookie Jaxson Dart yet.In April, Jaxson Dart was picked by the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft, taken in the second round with the 39th overall pick.Russell Wilson made his feelings known after losing starting job to rookie Jaxson DartOn Wednesday, Russell Wilson spoke publicly for the first time since the New York Giants chose rookie Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback. Though it was a tough moment for Wilson, he made it clear he is still fully committed to the team.“I’m here to help the team win,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;I’m here to support Jaxson. I’m working on being the best version of myself. I love this team, the locker room, and everything about being here. I’m not giving up on us this season.”Even though Wilson lost his starting spot, he is backing Dart.“I remember being a rookie, looking for help and guidance. I told him, ‘I’ve got your back.’ I’ll do whatever I can to help him get ready. I know how important that support is because I’ve been through it.”Russell Wilson became a star during his ten years with the Seattle Seahawks. But after tough seasons in Denver and Pittsburgh, he came to New York hoping to revive his career.Wilson also shared how visiting a children’s hospital helped him keep things in perspective.