Dianna Russini picks Vikings as Aaron Rodgers’ next team through a “guess” prediction on 4x MVP’s future

NFL insider Dianna Russini speculated on Aaron Rodgers' future by predicting that the four-time MVP might join the Minnesota Vikings.

The 41-year-old quarterback remains without a team after two seasons with the New York Jets.

The NFL insider shared her opinion during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday. Her comments came amid reports that the Vikings had already shut down their pursuit of the veteran QB.

"This is a guess, I think we just have to emphasize it," Russini said. "I think Aaron Rodgers is going to be a Minnesota Viking."

This prediction stands in contrast to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero's report that Minnesota had ended discussions about bringing in Rodgers. According to Sports Illustrated, the Vikings are committed to J.J. McCarthy, their 10th overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft who missed his rookie season due to a knee injury.

Which team will sign Aaron Rodgers?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Yahoo NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided insight into why Minnesota might prefer J.J. McCarthy over Aaron Rodgers.

"(Rodgers) was no doubt intrigued by Minnesota. At the same time, I strongly believe and have believed that Kevin O'Connell and that entire organization has been waiting for the opportunity to make J.J. McCarthy the guy," Schultz said on Thursday, via 'GoJo and Golic.'

"They thought he could've been the guy in Year 1. He has two knee surgeries (and) obviously Sam Darnold ends up having a terrific season. We know that story. They believe he has all the tools. He's 22 years old. He's very raw. He's green. But he is healthy."

With Minnesota apparently out of the picture, Rodgers' options appear limited. CBS Sports ranks the Pittsburgh Steelers as his most likely landing spot, citing Mike Tomlin's consistent playoff contention and the recent addition of DK Metcalf giving them quality pass catchers. CBS also lists retirement as a "decent" possibility for him.

Other potential destinations include the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, although each comes with significant drawbacks. The Giants have Malik Nabers but continue to struggle organizationally, the Titans possess the first overall pick in the 2025 draft and likely plan to select a QB and the Browns recently traded for Kenny Pickett and face offensive line issues.

According to CBS Sports reporter Cody Benjamin, the Vikings may instead target a different veteran QB like Jameis Winston to provide insurance for McCarthy.

