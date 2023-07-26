As he prepares to potentially return the New York Jets to the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers has faced ridicule from the Twitter world for his apparent weight loss.

Last week, the four-time MVP posed for his first photos as a member of Gang Green. One particular image, however, caught the attention of online fans, with Barstool Sports reporter John Rich comparing him to a kid wearing a costume:

Soon, others joined in on the mockery:

"Aaron looks like he's one hit away from retirement"

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher



However, not usually a bad thing for QBs as they age to drop weight. AR looks VERY skinny here.

› @__YounglG twitter.com/johnrichtv/sta… he be at that facility on shrooms and vicodins

Jeremy @JKMJXH3 twitter.com/johnrichtv/sta… He looks terrible. That helmet looks two sizes too big. Fits his ego well though.

Aaron Rodgers' reflections at "different" Jets minicamp

Last Thursday, Aaron Rodgers finally made his preseason debut as a New York Jet, and he impressed the onlookers with multiple highlights, like this touchdown catch to wide receiver Garrett Wilson off a broken play:

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said:

"Everything is different. Nineteen years in, there's been a lot of training camps -- all of them at 1265 Lombardi. Showing up at One Jets Drive was a little different.

"I feel like I've grown a lot over the years. Yeah, I would say earlier in my career, I was a little more easily angered. I feel like I'm a little less triggered as I've gotten older."

It was not just him speaking, however. Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who played with Rodgers for five seasons before heading to East Rutherford, said that his quarterback likened himself to the mentor of a young squad:

"He is opening his arms, putting his hand out, trying to help guys, trying to teach. That's not to say he was hard to play with in Green Bay. He was a little more like, 'You have to pick it up.' He's a little bit slower here in realizing there's a lot of new players.

He's taking his time. I'm seeing it. I'm seeing how much he cares for those guys and how much he really just wants to put the icing on the cake as far as his career."

Preseason practice ultimately means nothing unless the team can deliver. But for Aaron Rodgers, his new teammates' youthful energy excites him, and as he hinted to the press, it may convince him to stay at least one more year after 2023:

"I love being around the young energy, the excitement. There's a great feel to this team, guys who are young and super talented on their first contracts, many of them. ... When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it's pretty exciting, knowing you can do something. You've got a good window. It's not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun."

Rodgers' first in-game action as a Jet is on August 3, when Gang Green visits the Cleveland Browns in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

