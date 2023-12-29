Did Al Michaels play football? All you need to know

Al Michaels is synonymous with some of the most popular broadcasts in recent sports history. The Thursday Night Football host has been active since 1964 and has covered football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, horse racing and boxing.

Unlike many of his professional colleagues, Michaels never played football at a notable level. The legendary broadcaster played football and baseball while attending Alexander Hamilton High School, LA. However, following his graduation in 1962, Michaels focused on broadcasting.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Al Michaels' educational background

Al Michaels enrolled at Arizona State University, majoring in radio and television. At Arizona State University, Michaels began his career as a journalist.

Read More: Why did Al Michaels leave NBC?

Michaels started working as a sports writer for ASU's independent student newspaper, The State Press. He also called Sun Devils' baseball, basketball, and football games for the University's radio station.

Expand Tweet

Al Michaels' legacy

Michaels is a broadcasting legend and the current play-by-play sportscaster for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

Michaels' voice has been synonymous with football for over three decades, and the Arizona State University alumni has carved out a nice niche for himself. Michaels isn't just a popular voice in American football.

He has also made famous calls in other sporting events, like the Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games and the renowned earthquake-interrupted Game 3 of the Baseball 1989 World Series.

Michaels is a five-time Sports Emmy Award winner in the category of "Outstanding Sports Personality, Play-by-Play." He's also a three-time NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year Award winner, an American Sportscasters Association Award winner, a Washington Journalism Review Sportscaster of the Year Award winner, and one of the ASA Top 50 Sportscasters of All Time.

Michaels has been inducted into numerous Hall of Fames, including but not limited to the NSMA Hall of Fame (class of 1998) and the Television Academy Hall of Fame (class of 2013). He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.