Did Bengals give Ja’Marr Chase $162,500,000 contract extension? Exploring viral rumors

The Ja’Marr Chase could be on the verge of making history with the Cincinnati Bengals. Rumors are swirling across social media that the 25-year-old wide receiver will sign a mammoth $162.5 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Nothing is official yet, but several reports suggest the Bengals are willing to spend big to keep Chase in Cincinnati long term. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Chase’s deal is expected to cost between $40.1 million and $41 million annually.

If this goes through, that figure would surpass Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, who recently inked a $40 million-per-year extension. Bengals executive Duke Tobin has already gone on record, saying Chase will be the highest-paid non-QB, so the stars certainly line up.

The former LSU Tigers WR has been nothing short of exemplary for the Bengals since entering the league in 2021. He’s already a four-time Pro Bowler and has racked up 395 receptions, 5,425 yards, and 46 touchdowns in 62 games.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is also in line for a new deal. Looks like Cincinnati could soon be shelling out $70 million per year for its elite WR duo, and QB Joe Burrow would be the happiest.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are all in on Tee Higgins

The Bengals quarterback has never been shy about his feelings regarding the team's core, and this offseason was no different. Joe Burrow made it clear that he wants Higgins to remain in Cincinnati for the long haul.

The contract talks were heating up in January, and Burrow took a direct shot at Bengals ownership, saying:

"We started this whole thing together. You don’t want to make a habit of letting great players get out of the building… He’s [Higgins] a one-of-a-kind person, one-of-a-kind player, and one that we really count on."

Chase, who himself was looking to secure his future with a long-term contract, fresh off a record-breaking season with the Bengals boasting 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, also voiced his desire to keep Higgins alongside him and Burrow.

"I wish I could sign Tee myself and have him with me for eternity," Chase said when asked about his teammate’s uncertain future.

The Bengals face a difficult financial dilemma if they want to keep Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, but if Burrow gets his way, Cincinnati won’t be breaking up their superstar trio anytime soon.

