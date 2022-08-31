Did former NFL star Michael Strahan go to space?

Former New York Giants star Michael Strahan is making waves off the field. The 50-year-old has made no secret of his desire to leave the planet and go up among the stars, but did Strahan go to space?

Strahan and five others were part of a small crew aboard the Blue Origin mission to the outer reaches of the planet. The flight only lasted 10 minutes, but that was enough for Strahan to say he wanted to return.

When did Michael Strahan go to space?

On December 11, 2021, Michael Strahan lived out a dream millions of people have going to space. As part of the Blue Origin mission, the former NFL star literally left Earth and was the third crew to take the flight from the Jeff Bezos-owned company.

The journey only lasted just over 10 minutes and had an ascent velocity of 2,244 miles per hour, or 3,611 kilometers per hour, per abcnews.go.com.

Michael Strahan estatic over space flight

The 50-year-old lived the dream that is had by many of us. After safely landing back on earth after his short space ride, the former Giants star was interviewed by Good Morning America after he touched down.

Strahan said:

"I feel, it's surreal, an outer body experience. It's hard to believe it even happened and the feeling of almost being completely out of control, you completely trust your life in the hands of other people, who you deem, are smarter than you, know exactly what's going to happen at certain points and how to take you up and bring you down safely."

The 50-year-old then took to his Instagram:

"It was surreal.It was unbelievable. It's hard to even describe it. It's going to take a little bit to process it."

The fact that Strahan went to space is simply incredible and shows how far technology has come over the years. Being able to send people up to a place where only a select few get to go is an unforgettable experience.

For Michael Strahan, all of his football accomplishments are incredible, but surely becoming an astronaut and going to space is one of his best accomplishments.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Good Morning America and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by James Meyers