  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Did Jaxson Dart post Madison Beer on Instagram? Exploring viral post ahead of Giants rookie's first NFL start vs. Justin Herbert's Chargers 

Did Jaxson Dart post Madison Beer on Instagram? Exploring viral post ahead of Giants rookie's first NFL start vs. Justin Herbert's Chargers 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:46 GMT
Did Jaxson Dart post Madison Beer on Instagram? Exploring viral post ahead of Giants rookie
Did Jaxson Dart post Madison Beer on Instagram? Exploring viral post ahead of Giants rookie's first NFL start vs. Justin Herbert's Chargers

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart is going viral before their showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. Social media went into a frenzy because the quarterback allegedly shared a photo of Justin Herbert's rumored girlfriend, Madison Beer. But was it a genuine post by Dart?

Ad

The answer is no. This viral photo is fake and was photoshopped. This must have been done by someone to create a sense of competitiveness ahead of their Week 4 showdown at MetLife Stadium. Nevertheless, it garnered around four million views online.

You can check out the fake viral post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jaxson Dart is taking over as the starting quarterback of the Giants against the Chargers. This decision was made after Brian Daboll's team was 0-3 under veteran QB1 Russell Wilson. In three games, Wilson recorded 778 yards and three TDs passing.

On the other hand, Justin Herbert and his team are on a three-game winning streak. He has also become the talk of the town because of his rumored romance with Madison Beer.

Ad

It all started when he was spotted at the singer/songwriter's music set last month. Apart from this, Herbert and Beer were also spotted out on a date night after the Chargers' season-opening victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Giants quarterbacks coach shares his thoughts on Jaxson Dart ahead of his QB1 debut against the Chargers

Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney came forward to talk about the rookie quarterback ahead of his debut against the Chargers on Sunday.

Ad

He heaped praise on Jaxson Dart's discipline and focus to learn the game. He also highlighted how the quarterback's approach to a situation influences his development.

"He just got a really good way about him," Tierney said. "He doesn't let things rattle him."
"This was something we kind of stole from Tommy DeVito. Always rule number one is, don't panic. And Jaxson, without knowing that, has kind of done that. No matter what scenario we put him in, he's just got it. He just goes about his business and has fun with it, doesn't take himself too seriously, but knows when to lock in. So there's a good balance with that."
Ad

Jaxson Dart has a big responsibility in Week 4 to potentially help the Giants win their first game of the year. Will he be able to live up to the expectations that fans have for him? The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications