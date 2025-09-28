Did Jaxson Dart post Madison Beer on Instagram? Exploring viral post ahead of Giants rookie's first NFL start vs. Justin Herbert's Chargers 

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart is going viral before their showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. Social media went into a frenzy because the quarterback allegedly shared a photo of Justin Herbert's rumored girlfriend, Madison Beer. But was it a genuine post by Dart?The answer is no. This viral photo is fake and was photoshopped. This must have been done by someone to create a sense of competitiveness ahead of their Week 4 showdown at MetLife Stadium. Nevertheless, it garnered around four million views online.You can check out the fake viral post below:Jaxson Dart is taking over as the starting quarterback of the Giants against the Chargers. This decision was made after Brian Daboll's team was 0-3 under veteran QB1 Russell Wilson. In three games, Wilson recorded 778 yards and three TDs passing.On the other hand, Justin Herbert and his team are on a three-game winning streak. He has also become the talk of the town because of his rumored romance with Madison Beer.It all started when he was spotted at the singer/songwriter's music set last month. Apart from this, Herbert and Beer were also spotted out on a date night after the Chargers' season-opening victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.Giants quarterbacks coach shares his thoughts on Jaxson Dart ahead of his QB1 debut against the ChargersQuarterbacks coach Shea Tierney came forward to talk about the rookie quarterback ahead of his debut against the Chargers on Sunday.He heaped praise on Jaxson Dart's discipline and focus to learn the game. He also highlighted how the quarterback's approach to a situation influences his development.&quot;He just got a really good way about him,&quot; Tierney said. &quot;He doesn't let things rattle him.&quot;&quot;This was something we kind of stole from Tommy DeVito. Always rule number one is, don't panic. And Jaxson, without knowing that, has kind of done that. No matter what scenario we put him in, he's just got it. He just goes about his business and has fun with it, doesn't take himself too seriously, but knows when to lock in. So there's a good balance with that.&quot;Jaxson Dart has a big responsibility in Week 4 to potentially help the Giants win their first game of the year. Will he be able to live up to the expectations that fans have for him? The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.