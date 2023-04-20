Did NFL lie about injury rates on artificial turf? NFLPA president rips Jerry Jones, league for using outlier data

It's no secret that most NFL players don't like playing on turf, but now the NFLPA president is coming out and accusing the league of using outlier data to back up their use of it. A lot of stadiums have converted to turf recently and it appeared to cause more injuries. The league said that wasn't true and provided data on why not.

JC Tretter, NFLPA president, wrote this:

“In short, last year, the gap – much like the NFL’s credibility with players on this issue – was as wide as it has ever been, proving that (as the NFLPA suspected) 2021 was in fact an outlier. Now, 10 of the previous 11 years show the same exact thing — grass is a significantly safer surface than turf.”

He went on to say via the NFLPA website:

“The credibility the league has with the players on health and safety issues is virtually nonexistent. Instead of following the long-term data (which is clear on this issue), listening to players and making the game safer, the NFL used an outlier year to engage in a PR campaign to convince everyone that the problem doesn’t actually exist.”

He also specifically called out Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner had said in 2022 that turf wasn't an issue with injuries:

“And it's not because we have the surface that we have. Our league stats don't see issues with the type of surface that we have as opposed to natural grass. We don't see issues. No facts bear that out."

According to Tretter, the facts do bear that out. From a player standpoint, it seems as if a turf stadium is the worst way to play the game.

Which NFL stadiums have turf instead of grass?

Despite this being an issue and most players disagreeing with it, almost half of all stadiums have turf. 14 teams have installed turf, leaving just 16 natural grass stadiums.

Highmark Stadium is turf

These teams have turf:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills

Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals

AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys

Ford Field, Detroit Lions

NRG Stadium, Houston Texans

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Colts

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings

Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Saints

MetLife Stadium, New York Giants and New York Jets

Will this data cause them to reverse course and go back to grass?

