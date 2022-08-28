Tom Brady Botox: Did Buccaneers star undergo plastic surgery during mysterious training camp absence?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady is all set to appear for his 23rd season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champ recently appeared in a press conference after Tampa Bay finished their last preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Media personnel present there asked him about his 11-day absence from the team's practice sessions. But there was something about Brady that looked different.

At the press conference, Brady spoke to the media with an emotionless expression. This led many to suggest that something was wrong with his face.

As the video of his latest interview surfaced on social media, fans started speculating that Brady might have undergone plastic surgery. For many, this explained his 11-days absence from the practice sessions. But is it possible to recover from a plastic surgery in just 11-days?

Is it true that Tom Brady has undergone plastic surgery?

When asked about the reason for his absence, Tom Brady confirmed that it was necessary due to personal reasons. Though Brady did not reveal much more, he mentioned his growing age and his own challenges to be the reason behind his 11-day break.

"It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with, so we all have unique challenges. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on. You just got to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

Brady, being a celebrity, has always been micro-analyzed for his game performances, his healthy lifestyle, and his family vacations. This is not the first time that Brady has been linked to plastic surgery.

Many have compared his pictures from over the years, which have revealed minor changes in his facial expressions.

Tom Brady has always refuted such claims and has stated that his healthy diet is the reason behind his killer looks and his ageless appearance.

What does Tom Brady's diet look like?

Tom Brady follows a strict diet plan that has been made popular as the 'TB12 diet'. Brady revealed that he eats a plant-based diet that is rich in protein.

His diet excludes products like gluten, coffee, alcohol, sugar, trans fats, processed foods, corn, etc. Brady also avoids some fruits and vegetables such as strawberries, tomatoes, and aubergines.

In his cheat days, Brady has a special recipe for avocado ice cream that his teammate and friend Rob Gronkowski is also a fan of. Brady's diet is nutrient-rich and is personally designed to minimize inflammation in the body.

The TB12 method is effective and helps boost energy, prevent bone injuries, enhances athletic performance, and increases recovery.

