Jordan Love's awkward Father's Day message has many questioning his motives. However, Travis Kelce is defending the Green Bay Packers quarterback and believes he may have misspoken.

On Sunday, Love, who will soon be the starting quarterback for the Packers, wished the Chicago Bears and their fans a "Happy Father's Day". This comes after Aaron Rodgers always told Chicago fans that he 'owned them'.

The remark immediately caught NFL fans off guard. They figured he was implying that the Bears are his, theoretically speaking, father.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said that he believes that Love was just wishing the fan base a Happy Father's Day. He said that there is no question in his mind that the quarterback was telling the fans that they are his father.

“He was just telling the Bears fans Happy Father's Day… You can't leave any question out there, I'll give you that, he did not word this properly, there's no way he was telling Bears fans that they are his Daddy."

Travis' brother Jason said that this wasn't a good sign for the quarterback. He said that Jordan Love is going to need to work on his trash talking skills in a division that has intense rivalries. The biggest rivalry in the division is between the Bears' and the Packers' fans.

Jordan Love clarifies his "Father's Day" message to Bears fans

Jordan Love has officially clarified what he was trying to say in his Father's Day message. The Packers quarterback was apparently helping out a fan and made a video for him. The fan asked him to wish French Bears fan a "Happy Father's Day". He filmed the video for the fan, but forgot to mention the word 'french'.

The fan clarified the context of the video first on Twitter. He stated that he handed him his phone and asked him to make the message.

"Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day."

JLove @jordan3love 🏽 twitter.com/chrisd69007/st… ChrisD69 @ChrisD69007 @A2theJ88 @justnfields @BearsCork @ChicagoBears_Fr @TheBearsWire @IrishBearsShow . Here u the picture b4 the vid.🤣 @Heidiaca There is no more I handed him my phone asking him to make a fun video to originally wish the French Bears fans a happy Father's day and that is his original take. Tho he forgot to mention "french" and obviously I or better said he lit fire. Here u the picture b4 the vid.🤣 @A2theJ88 @justnfields @BearsCork @ChicagoBears_Fr @TheBearsWire @IrishBearsShow @Heidiaca There is no more I handed him my phone asking him to make a fun video to originally wish the French Bears fans a happy Father's day and that is his original take. Tho he forgot to mention "french" and obviously I or better said he lit fire 🔥. Here u the picture b4 the vid.🤣 https://t.co/lCZ1zHR8x8 Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day 🙌🏽 twitter.com/chrisd69007/st…

The Packers quarterback retweeted that post and said that he was really just trying to do a favor for a fan. He didn't really think about what he was saying when he made the video. Love said that everyone really "took it and ran with it". He concluded by saying that he hoped everyone had a great holiday.

