"Didn't see him like this in the postseason": Eagles great LeSean McCoy shuts down Dak Prescott hype despite Cowboys QB's 4TD game vs. Jets

LeSean McCoy isn’t buying into the latest wave of Dak Prescott praise after the Dallas quarterback’s four-touchdown showing against the New York Jets. The former Phildelphia Eagles running back said regular season excellence means little without postseason results to match.

Ad

McCoy weighed in after Prescott’s performance in Dallas’ 37-22 win on Sunday. The Cowboys signal-caller finished with 237 yards, four scores and no interceptions on 18 of 29 passing.

McCoy highlighted that he’s seen this version of Prescott plenty of times during the fall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I see, I see this Dak all the time," McCoy said on Monday, via "Speakeasy." "It's not my first time seeing Dak play at great level in the regular season. It's not the first time I see Dak having great numbers in a regular season.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I didn't see Dak like this in the postseason when it matters most, because the guys see when it matters most, don't play like that. You had a 16 or 17 game winning streak at home, you play the Packers, and you start throwing picks and pick six and you lose."

Speakeasy @speakeasytlkshw .@CutonDime25 is NOT impressed with Dak's performance against the Jets... Is it #Dak4MVP or no? WE ARE STILL LIVE IN THE SPEAKEASY RIGHT NOW AND THE $1K GIVEAWAY IS STILL LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/LoOrMxKVnG

Ad

Prescott owns a 2-5 playoff record and has never advanced to an NFC championship game in nine years. Through five weeks this season, he ranks among the league’s top three in yards, touchdowns and passer efficiency.

He has seven touchdown passes without an interception over his last two games.

Stephen A. Smith is also skeptical about Dak Prescott

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said that Dak Prescott's regular season dominance rarely translates to January success.

Ad

"Dak Prescott is 30-plus games over .500 as a starter," Smith said on Sept. 29, via "First Take."

"His issue has never been the regular season. A matter of fact, he plays better and the Cowboys win more in November and December than they do in September and October. The issue is once January rolls around and the postseason arrives. That brother got an APB out for him. You can't find him."

Prescott has a 127.4 passer rating in the last two games. Dallas’ latest win came despite a depleted lineup, with top receiver CeeDee Lamb missing his second straight game. Four other starters on the offensive line were also sidelined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.