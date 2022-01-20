“Lol my Ex a b*tch N*a took my AP" - Trevon Diggs' ex-girlfriend calls out Cowboys CB for taking back $150k gift

Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs has not had the best couple of days. After a superb season that saw the 23 year old named to the Pro Bowl as well as be selected as an All-Pro thanks to his 11 interceptions, the playoffs were upon him.

Unfortunately for Diggs and Dallas, they were bundled out by Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in the Wild Card round. While that may have been a bitter pill to swallow, Diggs' ex-girlfriend has added to his misery by taking a shot at him on her Instagram page.

Known as Chinese Kitty, the former girlfriend of the star corner hit out at him for taking back a $150,000 Audemars Piguet watch after the pair split. The watch was given to her as a gift by the former Alabama Crimson Tide player, but after the relationship ran its course, it appears he wanted it back. Prompting her to take to Instagram to post her feelings on the situation.

“Lol my Ex a btch N*a took my AP cause I don’t want to be with him", she wrote. How fckin lame @maseratipizzo. Wassup with the Indian givers????? Bro if a girl don’t want to be with you now all the sudden y’all wanna take sht back. Whyyyyyy y’all buy it in the first place. It’s iight though watch how I go up on this fckin bum!!!!! By the way I paid 1/2 of it. But it’s cool Im pushin P.”

Trevon Diggs had an incredible sophomore season

Diggs with one of his 11 interceptions this season

To say that the Cowboys corner put himself on the NFL map this year would be an understatement. He started in 16 games for Dallas and snagged an impressive 11 interceptions along the way.

He went through an impressive run during the first six weeks of the year in which he bagged an interception in each of those six games, with two coming against Carolina in Week 4.

Some have pointed out that his overall ability as a corner is brought down by the fact that he regularly gives up big chunks of yardage to the offense. Diggs allowed over a 1000 yards this season when he was targeted by opposing QBs, essentially making him a boom or bust player in coverage.

However, it was just his second season in the NFL and he showed his ability to secure takeaways, something the Cowboys' defense does not normally do. While he is now recognized as a star player, his ex-girlfriend still has an ax to grind after he took back the watch he seemingly gave her as a gift.

