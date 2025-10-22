Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell boasts about her hair surviving rainstorm during Browns vs. Dolphins Week 7 game

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, had a fun update for her followers as she attended the Browns' Week 7 game vs. the Miami Dolphins. She uploading a picture with the Browns QB after the game, which was played amid heavy winds and rain.
Caswell boasted about her hair surviving the rainstorm, writing in the caption:
“ILY @dillongabriel Hair stood no change in the rain 😂”
In the picture, Caswell is dressed in a customized outfit that consists of a white, fitted crop top, light blue baggy jeans, and an orange-and-brown leather jacket.
She wore brown-tinted sunglasses and a belt with “GABRIEL” written on it, pairing her outfit with grey-and-orange sneakers. She carried a brown handbag to complete the look. On the other hand, Gabriel wore a simple dark grey T-shirt, black pants, and black sliders. Have a look:
Dillon Gabriel and fiancée Zo Caswell’s engagement photographer reveals sweet wedding update
Gabriel got down on one knee in September 2024 and proposed to Caswell. He was playing for the Oregon Ducks at the time. Earlier this month, Caswell's family photographer Christie Pham shared some photos from their engagement on Instagram, revealing an update about the couple’s upcoming wedding.
“This engagement session was very special for me. I’ve been photographing @zo.caswell and her family since she was just a little girl, and watching her grow into this beautiful woman has been such a joy. I’m so looking forward to documenting Zoe & Dillon’s wedding next year!,” Pham wrote in her caption.
Gabriel and Caswell first met as students during a sixth-grade orientation class and dated in middle school.
