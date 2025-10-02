  • home icon
  Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell celebrates as Browns rookie QB earns starting role ahead of Week 5 clash vs. Vikings

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 02, 2025 13:23 GMT
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell celebrates as Browns rookie QB earns starting role ahead of Week 5 clash vs. Vikings (IMAGN & Instagram)

Dillon Gabriel is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for Week 5. The news was officially posted by the Browns on their official Instagram page on Wednesday, with the caption:

"We’ve named Dillon Gabriel the starting quarterback."
Reposting the post, Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, reacted with a party popper emoji and a party face emoji.

Source: (Via Instagram/@zo.caswell)
Source: (Via Instagram/@zo.caswell)

Gabriel will make his first NFL start on Sunday in London against the Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium. The switch was made because veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled badly.

Flacco has thrown for two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games, including zero TDs and three picks in his last two outings. The Browns started the season 1-3, and the offense looked flat.

Meanwhile, Gabriel showed promise in limited snaps and earned his shot. In limited game action, Gabriel went 3-for-4 with 19 yards and a touchdown. Moreover, Flacco suffered a minor injury during the Browns’ blowout loss to the Lions (34-10), which opened the door for Gabriel to step in. Previously, Gabriel beat out Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett for the backup role.

Amid Gabriel's promotion to QB1, Shedeur responded to the Browns’ decision to keep him as QB3 with silence on Tuesday. He mimed his answers with a smile.

Backing Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' son, former New England Patriots wide receiver Rob Gronkowski said Shedeur Sanders should be promoted to QB2 for the Browns, replacing Joe Flacco, after Gabriel was named the starter. He believes Flacco is no longer the right fit and that Sanders deserves a real shot.

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell dedicates her outfit to Browns QB before Week 3 clash vs. Packers

Ahead of his Week 3 game against the Packers on Sept. 21, Zo Caswell wore a brown halter-neck top with Dillon Gabriel’s No. 8 stitched on it. She paired it with blue denim shorts, gold jewelry, and heels.

Posting a mirror selfie on Instagram, Caswell wrote:

"Gameday 🧡.”

Caswell and Gabriel have been together since age 12. They are high school sweethearts. The couple got engaged in September 2024 during Gabriel’s debut season at Oregon.

The Browns QB proposed by a river in Eugene.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

