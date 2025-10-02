Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell celebrates as Browns rookie QB earns starting role ahead of Week 5 clash vs. Vikings

Dillon Gabriel is the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for Week 5. The news was officially posted by the Browns on their official Instagram page on Wednesday, with the caption:&quot;We’ve named Dillon Gabriel the starting quarterback.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReposting the post, Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, reacted with a party popper emoji and a party face emoji.Source: (Via Instagram/@zo.caswell)Gabriel will make his first NFL start on Sunday in London against the Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium. The switch was made because veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled badly.Flacco has thrown for two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games, including zero TDs and three picks in his last two outings. The Browns started the season 1-3, and the offense looked flat.Meanwhile, Gabriel showed promise in limited snaps and earned his shot. In limited game action, Gabriel went 3-for-4 with 19 yards and a touchdown. Moreover, Flacco suffered a minor injury during the Browns’ blowout loss to the Lions (34-10), which opened the door for Gabriel to step in. Previously, Gabriel beat out Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett for the backup role.Amid Gabriel's promotion to QB1, Shedeur responded to the Browns’ decision to keep him as QB3 with silence on Tuesday. He mimed his answers with a smile.Backing Deion &quot;Coach Prime&quot; Sanders' son, former New England Patriots wide receiver Rob Gronkowski said Shedeur Sanders should be promoted to QB2 for the Browns, replacing Joe Flacco, after Gabriel was named the starter. He believes Flacco is no longer the right fit and that Sanders deserves a real shot.Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell dedicates her outfit to Browns QB before Week 3 clash vs. PackersAhead of his Week 3 game against the Packers on Sept. 21, Zo Caswell wore a brown halter-neck top with Dillon Gabriel’s No. 8 stitched on it. She paired it with blue denim shorts, gold jewelry, and heels.Posting a mirror selfie on Instagram, Caswell wrote:&quot;Gameday 🧡.”Caswell and Gabriel have been together since age 12. They are high school sweethearts. The couple got engaged in September 2024 during Gabriel’s debut season at Oregon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Browns QB proposed by a river in Eugene.