Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell dons a stylish custom tribute for Cleveland vs. Green Bay Packers game

Dillon Gabriel and his long-time girlfriend Zo Caswell have been together since high school after meeting at age 12. They got engaged last September when Gabriel proposed to Caswell on the banks of the river in Eugene, Oregon, during his debut for the Oregon Ducks.

Now, as Gabriel is in the middle of his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, Caswell showed her support during the Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. On her Instagram, she shared a mirror photo wearing a brown halter neck top that had Gabriel’s No. 8 jersey number, paired with blue denim shorts, gold jewelry and heels.

“Gameday 🧡,” she wrote as the caption.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell's Instagram story (Image credit: IG/@zo.caswell)

The Browns have had a tough start to the season, standing at 0-2 after Week 2, while the Packers remain undefeated at 2-0. As for their matchup, the Packers are favored to win by 7.5 points. Both teams have strong defenses. Cleveland leads the league in total defense, and Green Bay ranks high in scoring defense and sacks. The Packers have also won their last four matchups against the Browns.

Gabriel made his first start of his first NFL season on Sept. 14 in Week 2 when the Browns lost 41-17 to the Baltimore Ravens. He threw for 19 yards and one touchdown. He connected with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson from Tennessee on an eight-yard pass, which was Sampson’s first NFL career touchdown catch as well.

Zo Caswell shared a picture of engagement ring that Dillon Gabriel chose for her

Dillon Gabriel and Zo Caswell celebrated their engagement anniversary on Sept. 1. To commemorate the day, Caswell shared a close-up photo of her diamond ring on her Instagram story the next day. It was a beautiful piece that the Cleveland Browns rookie chose for her. Along with the picture, she wrote:

“He did so good.”

Zo Caswell showed off her engagement ring. (Photo via Zo Caswell's Instagram Story)

Zo Caswell is an aspiring lifestyle and beauty influencer. She shares her personal style, travels and preparations for their upcoming wedding.

