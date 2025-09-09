Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell came to cheer for the team at Huntington Bank Field along with her sister, Elle. The Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday for their Week 1 game of the 2025 NFL season.

Caswell shared an Instagram post with her sister and wrote,

“Sissy in town = best game day 🫶🏻 @elleuveda.”

Gabriel's fiancée and her sister, Elle, were dressed entirely in Browns merchandise. Caswell wore a dark brown, cropped NFL jersey with the number 5. She paired the jersey with white high-waisted pants with a gold chain hanging from the belt loops.

Zo Caswell also carried a small bright orange handbag with the words ‘GABRIEL’ printed on it. She accessorized her outfit with sunglasses, a bracelet, and minimal jewelry.

Her sister, Elle, on the other hand, wore a white cropped top with a brown sweater and dark denim loose shorts. She wore minimal jewelry, including rings, a bracelet, and a necklace.

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell and her sister Elle went all-in on Browns merch for Week 1 fashion statement vs. Bengals [IG/@zo.caswell]

The Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 17-16, winning their first game of the 2025 season.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell step out for romantic night out

Last week, Dillon Gabriel went on a candid dinner date with Zo Caswell at Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar in Cleveland. Later, in an IG post, the quarterback's fiancée showed followers the date night by posting a mirror selfie.

“Date night 🫶🏻,” Caswell wrote while tagging Gabriel.

Caswell wore a cropped black fitted top and wide-leg cargo-style pants. She styled the outfit with an oversized cardigan and black open-toe heels.

On the other hand, Gabriel wore a simple white oversized T-shirt, light grey jogger-style pants, and white sneakers.

In another IG story, Caswell posted a picture of a martini glass as the couple enjoyed a romantic candlelight dinner.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel and Fiancée Zo Caswell step out for romantic night out [IG/@zo.caswell]

The couple got engaged last year on September 1, 2024.

