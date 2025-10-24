  • home icon
  Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell flaunts her latest PR haul from $4,650,000,000-worth footwear brand [PHOTO]

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancee Zo Caswell flaunts her latest PR haul from $4,650,000,000-worth footwear brand [PHOTO]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 24, 2025 15:56 GMT
Dillon Gabriel&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Zo Caswell flaunts her latest PR haul from $4,590,000,000-worth footwear brand [PHOTO]
Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell flaunts her latest PR haul from $4,590,000,000-worth footwear brand (Image source - IMAGN/ Zo Caswell's Instagram)

Zo Caswell, Dillon Gabriel’s fiancee, showed off a new PR gift from Crocs on Thursday. Caswell received a few colorful pairs in tan, brown, black and red, decorated with charms.

She shared the collection on Instagram with the caption:

“Thank you, CROCS 🩷 Favorites have been restocked.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ZoCaswell)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ZoCaswell)

At present, Crocs' market cap is $4.65 billion, as per Forbes.

The gift comes 20 days after she announced her collab with DIRECTV. On October 3, she talked about her love for watching college football games. She said:

"College football game day at home is my favorite, from the food to the great company and the cozy fall vibes. And, when it's time for kickoff, whether it's my team or the biggest rivalries, DirecTV keeps me locked into my favorite games so I can't miss any plays, and I don't even need satellite to stream it.
"My ideal game days always start by grilling outside, making a refreshing drink, and finish off with a good old organ duck win. This is how I do game day, my way, with DirecTV."
For the Week 7 Browns vs. Dolphins game, Zo wore an oversized orange-and-brown varsity jacket, a white tank top, loose-fitting light blue jeans and brown sneakers with orange accents.

Gabriel's wedding timeline revealed by fiancée Zo Caswell's family photographer as Browns rookie awaits QB1 debut vs. Vikings

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancee boasts about her hair holding up through rainy Browns vs. Dolphins

During the Week 7 Browns vs. Dolphins game on Sunday, Dillon Gabriel’s fiancee, Zo Caswell, shared an update on Instagram after cheering in the rain.

She shared a selfie from the stands with the caption:

ILY Dillon Gabriel, Hair stood no change in the rain. 😂”

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-6 on Sunday.

Dillon Gabriel went 13-of-18 for 116 yards with no turnovers. Tyson Campbell returned an interception for a touchdown. Quinshon Judkins scored 3 rushing touchdowns, including a 46-yard run.

The Browns are sitting third in the AFC North Standings behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns' next game is on October 26 against the New England Patriots.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
