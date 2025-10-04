Dillon Gabriel's wedding timeline revealed by fiancée Zo Caswell's family photographer as Browns rookie awaits QB1 debut vs. Vikings

As Dillon Gabriel prepares for his first NFL start on Sunday, a family photographer posted pictures from his engagement shoot with his fiancée, Zo Caswell. It also included a key detail about their upcoming wedding.

Ad

Hawaii-based photographer Christie Pham shared the photos on Instagram on Friday.

“This engagement session was very special for me. I’ve been photographing Zo Caswell and her family since she was just a little girl, and watching her grow into this beautiful woman has been such a joy. I’m so looking forward to documenting Zoe & Dillon’s wedding next year!” Pham wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: (Via Instagram/ @christiephamphotography)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Caswell replied in the comments section.

Ad

“We love you!!” Caswell wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @christiephamphotography)

The couple have been together since middle school, where they first met in a gardening class. She has been by his side through his collegiate career, starting at UCF, before transferring to Oklahoma and then to Oregon.

Ad

Zo Caswell reacts after Dillon Gabriel named Browns’ starting QB

Dillon Gabriel was named the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns for their Week 5 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in London. His fiancée, Zo Caswell, shared her excitement on Instagram.

Reposting the team's announcement on Instagram, Caswell reacted with a party popper emoji and a party face emoji.

Veteran quarteback Joe Flacco had a rough start to the season with too many turnovers and a minor injury in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. It led to Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski giving the QB1 job to Gabriel.

Ad

He comes in with a huge college record, amassing 189 touchdowns, the most in FBS history. Gabriel also had a perfect regular season at Oregon, won a Big Ten title and had a Rose Bowl appearance.

He was drafted by the Browns in the third round at No. 94 in April. After his selection, Caswell expressed her excitement for the new chapter of Gabriel's career.

"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!" Caswell wrote on Instagram on April 30.

Shedeur Sanders, who was drafted two rounds after him, remained third in the depth chart and didn't speak during his locker room interview on Wednesday. He instead mimed answers, moving his lips without sound, pointing at reporters and refusing to talk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.