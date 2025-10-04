Dillon Gabriel's wedding timeline revealed by fiancée Zo Caswell's family photographer as Browns rookie awaits QB1 debut vs. Vikings

As Dillon Gabriel prepares for his first NFL start on Sunday, a family photographer posted pictures from his engagement shoot with his fiancée, Zo Caswell. It also included a key detail about their upcoming wedding.
Hawaii-based photographer Christie Pham shared the photos on Instagram on Friday.
“This engagement session was very special for me. I’ve been photographing Zo Caswell and her family since she was just a little girl, and watching her grow into this beautiful woman has been such a joy. I’m so looking forward to documenting Zoe & Dillon’s wedding next year!” Pham wrote.
Caswell replied in the comments section.
“We love you!!” Caswell wrote.
The couple have been together since middle school, where they first met in a gardening class. She has been by his side through his collegiate career, starting at UCF, before transferring to Oklahoma and then to Oregon.
Zo Caswell reacts after Dillon Gabriel named Browns’ starting QB
Dillon Gabriel was named the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns for their Week 5 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in London. His fiancée, Zo Caswell, shared her excitement on Instagram.
Reposting the team's announcement on Instagram, Caswell reacted with a party popper emoji and a party face emoji.
Veteran quarteback Joe Flacco had a rough start to the season with too many turnovers and a minor injury in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. It led to Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski giving the QB1 job to Gabriel.
He comes in with a huge college record, amassing 189 touchdowns, the most in FBS history. Gabriel also had a perfect regular season at Oregon, won a Big Ten title and had a Rose Bowl appearance.
He was drafted by the Browns in the third round at No. 94 in April. After his selection, Caswell expressed her excitement for the new chapter of Gabriel's career.
"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!" Caswell wrote on Instagram on April 30.
