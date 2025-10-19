  • home icon
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell ditches glamorous game-day outfit for comfort to cheer for Browns QB vs. Dolphins

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 19, 2025 17:26 GMT
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell ditches glamorous game-day outfit for comfort to cheer for Browns QB vs. Dolphins (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/zo.caswell)

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, shared her look ahead of the Cleveland Browns’ clash versus the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

She wore an oversized orange and brown jacket over a white tank top, paired with loose-fitting light blue jeans and brown sneakers with orange accents. Caswell completed the look with a brown handbag and sunglasses.

"Gameday," Caswell wrote on Instagram.
Her outfit was a break from her usual glamorous looks for game days. Caswell showed up in a stylish all-white outfit for the Browns' game versus Steelers in Week 6. She wore a custom Browns halter neck top three weeks earlier, featuring Gabriel’s number with knee-length denim shorts.

The rookie quarterback's fiancée had a cropped football jersey with the No. 5 in Week 1, styled with high-waisted white wide-leg pants.

"Big dawgsss🧡🏈," Caswell wrote on Instagram on Sept. 9.
Gabriel started his first game for the Browns in Week 5. It was held in London against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 5, and Cleveland lost 21-17.

Caswell reposted the Browns' announcement on Instagram with a party popper emoji and a celebration face 🥳.

Sunday's game will be Gabriel's third start.

Dillon Gabriel to marry fiancée Zo Caswell next year

Hawaii-based family photographer, Christie Pham, who previously worked with Zo Caswell, shared photos from their engagement shoot and revealed a key update.

She shared on Oct. 4 that the couple’s wedding is planned for early 2026.

In another Instagram post, Caswell announced her collaboration with DIRECTV on on Oct. 3. She shared cozy behind-the-scenes moments watching football at home.

"Game days with DIRECTV.🏈🦆," Caswell wrote.

Gabriel and Caswell got engaged on Sept. 1, 2024. He proposed on the banks of a river in Eugene, during his time with the Oregon Ducks.

