Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell ditches Browns' signature color for off-beat shade during Week 6 game vs. Steelers

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 12, 2025 20:31 GMT
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell ditches Browns' signature color for off-beat shade during Week 6 game vs. Steelers

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, skipped the Cleveland Browns' Week 5 game in Dublin, but attended Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

She shared a glimpse of her game day outfit midgame. Caswell did not don the team’s signature brown and orange palette, as she wore a white cropped jacket paired with matching wide-legged pants. Underneath, she had a white crop top with a bold red letter “B” on the front. Caswell also held a handbag in one hand and her phone in the other.

"Gameday,” Caswell wrote on Instagram.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @zo.caswell)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @zo.caswell)

Gabriel made his second career start on Sunday.

Hawaii-based photographer Christie Pham, who has worked with Caswell’s family for years, shared on Oct. 4 that the couple is planning a 2026 wedding.

“This engagement session was very special for me. I’ve been photographing Zo Caswell and her family since she was just a little girl, and watching her grow into this beautiful woman has been such a joy. I’m so looking forward to documenting Zoe & Dillon’s wedding next year!” Pham wrote on Instagram.
Gabriel was named Cleveland’s starting quarterback on Oct. 1 ahead of its Week 5 game versus Minnesota in London. He replaced veteran Joe Flacco, who struggled through the first four games.

To mark the milestone, Caswell celebrated his promotion to QB1. She reposted the Browns’ Instagram announcement with a party popper and a party face emoji.

Gabriel made his first NFL start at Wembley Stadium, completing 19 of 33 passes in the 21-17 loss to the Vikings.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell's top 2 game day looks in 2025 NFL season

During the Browns’ season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 7, Zo Caswell wore a sporty black top with white pants to support her fiancé. Dillon Gabriel and the Browns lost 17-16.

For Week 3 against the Packers, Caswell wore a brown halter neck top with Gabriel’s No. 8 on it, with fitted bottoms and subtle jewelry.

The Browns lost again 24-13.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
