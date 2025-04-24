Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell poses in bikini while enjoying tropical getaway with QB

Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée Zo Caswell have been having a good time enjoying a vacation. In the last few days, Caswell posted rare glimpses of her vacation pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

On Wednesday, Caswell posted a mirror selfie of herself, catching people's attention. Dillon Gabriel's fiancée posted a snap of her flexing her well-toned abs in a bikini. She did not write any caption for the picture but simply posted the snap.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell's Instagram story/@zo.caswell)

Zo Caswell donned a brown bikini and a cap while keeping her long hair open in the picture. On Tuesday, Caswell posted a few more pictures of her romantic tropical getaway with her fiancé on her Instagram account. She has posted some beautiful pictures from the Four Seasons Resort O'ahu at Ko Olina.

In one of the pictures, Caswell posed with Dillon Gabriel in a comfortable casual dress with a pink flower garland around her neck. The pair was holding their drinks while posing for the picture. Aside from that, earlier this week, Zo Caswell also posted pictures of enjoying a day out in the water and also of their delicious food while on vacation.

Still from Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell's Instagram story/@zo.caswell)

Zo Caswell and Dillon Gabriel got engaged last year in September. The couple announced the engagement by sharing some adorable pictures on Instagram on September 12, 2024.

Gabriel proposed to Caswell by the side of a lake with greenery around. He went on one knee with a beautiful ring.

Dillon Gabriel shares a glimpse of his "family training room"

On Wednesday, Dillon Gabriel shared a video of his new family training room on Instagram. He offered a rare glimpse of the "Gabriel Family Training Room," which is powered by Echelon. Sharing the video, Gabriel wrote:

"Designed for the ones putting in work daily. The Gabriel Family Training Room powered by @echelon.fit — this one’s different."

Meanwhile, on the field in 2024, Dillon Gabriel played for Oregon and had a memorable time. He recorded 3,857 yards in passing. In his collegiate career so far, the 24-year-old has played with three different teams.

He was initially part of UCF from 2019 to 2021, and then from 2022 to 2023 played for Oklahoma and then spent the last season with Oregon.

