Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell had a fun session with her mom, giving her a full makeup makeover. The would-be Mrs. Gabriel posted the result on her Instagram story on Monday with a caption:

“Did Mama’s makeup.”

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows off her makeup skills by giving glam transformation to her mama (Source: Via IG/ @zo.caswell)

In the photo, her mom is sitting while wearing a sleeveless black top. Her hair is styled big with blonde highlights. Zo's mom's eyes are closed to show off her eye makeup, which includes soft eyeshadow, shaped eyebrows and a light lipstick. Overall, the makeup look seemed fancy.

Dillon Gabriel got engaged to Zo Caswell on Sept. 1. He proposed at a beautiful spot by the river in Eugene, Oregon. It was just one day after he played his first game with the Ducks.

Gabriel is expected to be a surprise name in the second or third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is right behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel helped lead Oregon to a 12-0 season, a Big Ten Championship, and a spot in the new 12-team playoff. He has also won multiple awards and was even a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Gabriel’s style fits the way many NFL teams play now. He can move around, make quick decisions and throw accurately while on the run. Teams like the 49ers, Rams and Dolphins use this kind of offense.

Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée Zo Caswell are enjoying "Baecation"

Just a few days before the big NFL draft in Green Bay, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée Zo Caswell are enjoying a quiet vacation in Hawaii.

Zo shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Monday from an elevator at the beautiful Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

She captioned it, “Baecation,” tagging Dillon in the photo.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @zo.caswell)

Meanwhile, the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 at Lambeau Field.

Round 1: April 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: April 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: April 26 at 12 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the NFL Draft, and many experts think they will choose QB Cam Ward.

