  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows off her makeup skills by giving glam transformation to her mama

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows off her makeup skills by giving glam transformation to her mama

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 22, 2025 05:07 GMT
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows off her makeup skills by giving glam transformation to her mama (Source: Instagram/zo.caswell)

Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell had a fun session with her mom, giving her a full makeup makeover. The would-be Mrs. Gabriel posted the result on her Instagram story on Monday with a caption:

Ad
“Did Mama’s makeup.”
Dillon Gabriel&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Zo Caswell shows off her makeup skills by giving glam transformation to her mama (Source: Via IG/ @zo.caswell)
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows off her makeup skills by giving glam transformation to her mama (Source: Via IG/ @zo.caswell)

In the photo, her mom is sitting while wearing a sleeveless black top. Her hair is styled big with blonde highlights. Zo's mom's eyes are closed to show off her eye makeup, which includes soft eyeshadow, shaped eyebrows and a light lipstick. Overall, the makeup look seemed fancy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dillon Gabriel got engaged to Zo Caswell on Sept. 1. He proposed at a beautiful spot by the river in Eugene, Oregon. It was just one day after he played his first game with the Ducks.

Ad

Gabriel is expected to be a surprise name in the second or third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is right behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel helped lead Oregon to a 12-0 season, a Big Ten Championship, and a spot in the new 12-team playoff. He has also won multiple awards and was even a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Gabriel’s style fits the way many NFL teams play now. He can move around, make quick decisions and throw accurately while on the run. Teams like the 49ers, Rams and Dolphins use this kind of offense.

Ad

Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée Zo Caswell are enjoying "Baecation"

Just a few days before the big NFL draft in Green Bay, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée Zo Caswell are enjoying a quiet vacation in Hawaii.

Zo shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Monday from an elevator at the beautiful Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

Ad

She captioned it, Baecation,” tagging Dillon in the photo.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @zo.caswell)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @zo.caswell)

Meanwhile, the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 at Lambeau Field.

Ad

Round 1: April 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: April 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: April 26 at 12 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the NFL Draft, and many experts think they will choose QB Cam Ward.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications