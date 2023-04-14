“DING DONG THE WITCH IS DEAD” – Dan Snyder’s $6BN Commanders exit sends fans into a frenzy

It's a wonderful day for fans of the Washington Commanders, as Dan Snyder has decided to sell the team to a group led by Josh Harris and Magic Johnson for a number just over $6 billion.

Snyder's ownership was marred with controversy and misery for the team. From accusations of sexual misconduct and malpractice to the whole debate about changing the team's name, the entire franchise was put through a challenging time.

Owners of the league and fans of the Commanders were together on their wishes to see Snyder out of the NFL.

As soon as the deal became public, the reaction of Commanders' fans said everything you need to know about Snyder leaving the franchise:

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reached an agreement in principle to sell the team for $6 billion. The group is led by #76ers co-owner Josh Harris and includes former NBA star Magic Johnson (via @Sportico)

SagebrushStu @STLewis19 @NFL_DovKleiman @Sportico May we never hear Dan Snyders name again unless it’s about him being sued to oblivion. Also let’s rename the team again. @NFL_DovKleiman @Sportico May we never hear Dan Snyders name again unless it’s about him being sued to oblivion. Also let’s rename the team again.

Even fans from the New York Giants were sad to see Snyder go. Again, it tells you all you need to know about his ownership.

Nestor’s Apple 🍎 @appleofnestor @NFL_DovKleiman @Sportico Damn. As a Giants fan, Snyders ownership of the Commanders was the gift that never stopped giving. He will be missed. @NFL_DovKleiman @Sportico Damn. As a Giants fan, Snyders ownership of the Commanders was the gift that never stopped giving. He will be missed.

Dan Snyder's biggest off-field issue: Changing the name to the Washington Commanders?

While there were many serious controversies during Snyder's ownership in Washington, perhaps none created a bigger ruckus than the decade-long discussion about whether or not to change the team's name.

From 1937 to 2020, the team was called Washington Redskins. But the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) considered the name a racial slur and petitioned for a change for many years. The owner made many public statements making clear his position about not wanting to change a name that he considered historic.

But public pressure grew stronger by the day. News outlet The Washington Post, for example, announced that their editorials would never use the Redskins name again. Even as the owner tried to cool down the topic, it was always brought back into the spotlight as soon as any racial issue dominated the news.

George Floyd's brutal murder in 2020 was the final nail in the coffin. There was nothing that Snyder could do after 87 shareholders of the team threatened to cut ties with the franchise unless the name was changed. The same shareholders also sent letters to many sponsors of Washington's team, such as FedEx (naming rights holder), Nike, and PepsiCo.

Backed into a corner, Snyder retired the former name in July 2020.

