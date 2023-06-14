Dion Stutts cause of death: How did 18-year-old top Arkansas recruit die?

Dion Stutts, a top high school football recruit who had committed to the University of Arkansas tragically passed away on Tuesday. He was an 18-year-old defensive lineman whose dominance in high school grabbed the attention of many.

He attended Memphis University School in Tennessee and as per TMZ, Stutts was offered scholarships by Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Mississippi State. He was a 6-foot-3, 250-pound athlete who also was a part of his school's wrestling team.

Dion Stutts cause of death

Dion Stutts was involved in an accident involving a utility vehicle in Batesville, Mississippi. According to TMZ, Stutts was driving alongside another individual at the time of the accident.

The person who was with the 18-year-old was unharmed and was able to attempt to obtain assistance for the football player, but Stutts was tragically pronounced dead later.

Since the tragic event occurred, an investigation has been ongoing, and officials will release a statement soon. 247Sports ranked Stutts as the No. 82 defensive lineman and the No. 27 player in the state of Tennessee. Later this month, he was scheduled to make an official visit to Arkansas.

