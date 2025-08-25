"Disgusting overpay": NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin's blockbuster $96,000,000 Commanders extension

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:11 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn
Terry McLaurin's contract was one of the biggest talking points for the Washington Commanders entering the 2025 NFL season. The star wide receiver had only one year left on his deal and was seeking a bigger contract. He sat out some practice sessions and even requested a trade.

The Commanders finally found a middle ground with the two-time Pro Bowler. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, McLaurin has inked a three-year, $96 million contract extension. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus.

"The #Commanders and star WR Terry McLaurin have a 3-year extension worth $96M, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "The deal adds 3 more years to McLaurin, who now can take the field in 2025 with a clear head and full bank account."
Fans shared their reaction to the Commanders' WR's new deal.

"Disgusting Overpay," one fan said.
"Idk if I like paying 32-33 year old Terry 32 mil a year," another added.
More fans joined in to have their say about Terry McLaurin's contract situation.

"wild money to spend on a 30 year old receiver 😭😭," a user wrote.
"Terrible personnel management by the Redskins. They needed receivers and should’ve drafted more than 1. Now they are overpaying their WR1 that has already peaked and signed washed Deebo Samuel," said another.
While many disapproved of the pay, some fans were delighted to see the wide receiver getting a huge bag.

"Wasn't a matter of if but a matter of when, get that bag Terry 🤝," one fan wrote.
"Love to see him stay and get paid👏👏," another said.
Terry McLaurin's new contract has an average annual value of $32 million, nearly twice his $18.8 million compensation for the 2025 NFL season. The franchise now hopes to build on a season that saw them make a sensational run to the NFC championship game last season.

How is Terry McLaurin's deal compared to other NFL WRs?

Terry McLaurin's latest contract extension will make him one of the top-paid receivers in the league. Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase leads the chart with a $40.25 million per year contract, followed by the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson at $35 million annual pay.

The Denver Broncos handed Courtland Sutton, who turns 30 in October, a $92 million, four-year contract in July earlier this year. McLaurin's deal might seem like an overpay considering he'll also turn 30 in September.

The Commanders drafted McLaurin 76th in the 2019 NFL draft. He has spent his whole career in Washington.

Edited by Krutik Jain
