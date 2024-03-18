Disney CEO "jumped up from his seat" after catching Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift at date night: Report 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been able to lay low since returning from Singapore last weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been spotted in Los Angeles and even attended Justin Timberlake's concert last week.

However, the couple were spotted by patrons on Saturday night at the Birds Street Club, a members-only club in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a date night at the exclusive club and according to Page Six, Disney CEO Bob Iger was flabbergasted when he saw the singer enter.

Iger, who has been the CEO of The Walt Disney Company since 2005, including a brief hiatus in 2020, was dining with his wife, Willow Bay, on Saturday night. A source told Page Six that he jumped out of his chair and walked away from his table to greet the singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Bob jumped up from his seat the minute [Taylor] walked in,” a source told Page Six.

Expand Tweet

According to Page Six, Swift and Kelce were dining with another couple on Saturday night.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are spending quality time together during the offseason

Since they began dating, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been busy with their careers as well as supporting each other in their respective endeavors. Now, both the singer and tight end have downtime with the NFL offseason and a hiatus from "The Eras" tour.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying quality time together out of the spotlight. After Kelce traveled to Singapore to catch the final two shows of Swift's tour, the couple flew to Los Angeles and have kept a low profile. They attended an exclusive Oscars party hosted by Gucci but the no-camera policy prohibited photos from being shared.

Expand Tweet

The source told Us Weekly that they are enjoying time at Swift's home in Los Angeles, relaxing and watching television.

"They're focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together. They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they've missed."

The next leg of "The Eras" tour won't kick off until May 9, 2024 in Paris, France. Kelce also has the next few months off from football until he needs to report to offseason workouts with the Kansas City Chiefs.