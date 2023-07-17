EA Sports has released its top 10 wide receivers, and Chicago Bears wideout DJ Moore isn't happy with his overall ranking.

With the top 10 list comprised of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase, DeAndre Hopkins, Terry McLaurin, A.J. Brown and Amari Cooper, Moore was nowhere to be seen.

All receivers in the top 10 have OVRs of 91 or above, with Moore coming in with an 86. The new Bears receiver didn't take kindly to his lowly ranking, but at least he saw the funny side of it in his Twitter post:

"A 86 ? 😂😂 Come on now @EAMaddenNFL."

For Moore, after his tweet, the EA Sports' official Madden 24 account replied, saying that it doesn't anticipate him staying in the 80s for long.

While that is likely little consolation for Moore right now, at least he has a chip on his shoulder to show the Madden rating adjusters that they made a mistake.

DJ Moore hoping for big season with Chicago

Chicago Bears offseason workout

Change is as good as a holiday, and for Moore, he is in his new surroundings and ready to put his best foot forward. His receiving yard total of 888 last season was his lowest since 2019, but he did have a career high in touchdown receptions with seven.

Spending five years with the Carolina Panthers, Moore now finds himself in Chicago as he looks to improve on last year's efforts. Keep in mind that DJ Moore had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Panthers, and Bears fans will be hoping he adds another this season.

Coming into an offense led by quarterback Justin Fields that also has weapons such as Darnell Mooney, Robert Tonyan, Cole Kmet, D'Onta Foreman and Dante Pettis, Moore could see himself as the leading man for Fields to target.

With Kmet the leading receiver last season for the Bears with 544, DJ Moore will be tasked with leading the receiving room as he did in Carolina.

And if he can manage another 1,000-yard season, then he might just see his Madden OVR go up in the next installment of the game.

