DK Metcalf made 'very special request' for crafting 4-carat diamond engagement ring for fiancée Normani

During his introductory press conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, DK Metcalf revealed he was engaged to fiancée Normani. Three weeks after breaking the news to fans, jewelry designer Jason Arasheben from 'Jason of Beverly Hills' revealed interesting details about Normani's 4-carat diamond engagement ring.

On Friday, PEOPLE released an interview with Arasheben in which the jewelry designer highlighted Metcalf's involvement in crafting the engagement ring for Normani. Arasheben recalled the exact conversation he had with the Steelers wide receiver and said:

"He reached out to me. He said, 'Jason, I have a very special request. This is going to be my most important purchase I've ever made.' And I'm like, 'Okay, what are we talking about here?' And he says, 'I want to pop the question. I'm ready to do this. I want to create a ring that's going to be timeless.'"

Arasheben further explained how Metcalf was "very intentional" about his participation in the designing process and was invested in "every little detail” of the ring. Talking in detail about the wide receiver’s involvement in engagement ring designing, Arasheben said:

“He was very intentional with every little design element. He wanted to be part of the process. He wanted to see how the ring was being put together. He wanted to give his creative input on the underbelly of the ring, how the basket looks, every little detail.”

DK Metcalf opened up about struggles proposing to fiancée Normani

During the Steelers press conference last month, apart from breaking the engagement news, DK Metcalf opened up about his struggles proposing to fiancée Normani. The Steelers wide receiver claimed delaying the proposal by a year because of the couple’s busy schedule.

“I tried to last year," Metcalf said. "But she is a singer, and her work kind of conflicted with the schedule, so I just tried to take an approach to where a schedule didn’t matter. I started sending flowers with a story, and the last letter on the flower was ‘Will you marry me?’ And she said yes.”

Almost a week after Metcalf’s statement, Normani was interviewed by Vogue, during which the singer shared BTS details about her engagement. Normani revealed to be “clueless” about the wide receiver’s plan for the proposal, which came during the couple's family trip.

