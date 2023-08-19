"DK Metcalf might get 2,000 yards": Normani’s bikini shoot post gets spammed by NFL fans

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf and pop star Normani are allegedly dating each other. Despite being one of the most prolific players in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks player found the time to find a romantic partner.

The two met each other at Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett's wedding. Metcalf went viral not only for wearing shorts to the wedding but also for dancing with the former Fifth Harmony member.

The couple were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Though they tried to hide from the paparazzi, it was too late, as social media sites started circulating their pictures together.

Normani was seen at a pool party, where she arrived with her most fashionable foot forward. The 'Work From Home' singer stunned in an olive green bikini and a cover-up skirt. Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, went crazy and complimented her fit body.

They were also proud of Metcalf for getting together with an accomplished and beautiful singer like Normani.

Know about DK Metcalf's unconventional diet

DK Metcalf, a world-class athlete known for his incredible athletic abilities, follows a highly unconventional diet. While most professional athletes adhere to strict and healthy eating plans, Metcalf takes a different approach.

In a podcast interview with NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, Metcalf revealed that he only eats one meal a day, drinks one coffee and consumes three full bags of Skittles. Despite this unusual diet, Metcalf continues to excel in his athletic career, proving that unconventional methods can yield results. He said:

"I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat like three full bags of candy."

However, it's important to note that this diet may not be suitable for everyone seeking peak performance. But considering Normani is a fit person, it will be interesting to see how she reacts to the DK Metcalf's strange diet.

