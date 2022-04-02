"Three, four bags of candy" - DK Metcalf reveals insane diet

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is one of the most freakish-athletes in the NFL and in the sports world today. Metcalf is one of the fastest players in the league and has had many mind-blowing plays displaying his one-of-a-kind type of athleticism.

Given Metcalf's athleticism and strength, one would think he has a strict healthy diet, consuming a lot of healthy solid foods.

Metcalf appeared on NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett's "KG Certified" podcast, and Metcalf absolutely shocked Garnett when the Hall-of-Fame NBA player asked him how important nutrition was to his game.

Metcalf said:

"I'm probably the worst person to ask that.. I eat one meal a day. Drink one coffee and eat like three, four bags of candy."

He told Garnett he starts his day by working out, then grabs a coffee around noon that will "hold me until like four, five o'clock," orders some candy and water around 4:30 p.m., and then eats dinner around eight or nine p.m. before heading to bed.

In college, a photo of DK Metcalf went viral during a workout at Ole Miss with him looking superior to the other athletes.

One of the most notable plays of his career is when he chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker on an interception where he made a touchdown-saving tackle. On the play, Metcalf reached a top-speed of 22.64 MPH.

DK Metcalf tested out his speed and tried out for the Olympics

DK Metcalf is a one-of-a-kind kind of athlete. He tested his limits last May when he tried out for a spot on the Olympic team. He participated in the Olympic Trials in the 100 meters event and came close to qualifying for a spot. Metcalf ran the 100 meters event in 10.37 seconds, and placed 15th out of 17th of the 17 runners who participated in the event.

While the qualifying time was 10.32, Metcalf's 10.37 time was blazing fast for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound football player who had never been in a competitive race in the 100. Many of the track stars he competed against were impressed with how Metcalf was able to keep up with them.

Ato Boldon, who placed second in the event who also won a silver medal in the 100 at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 was impressed with Metcalf's results.

Boldon said:

“He ran faster than just about everybody, myself included, thought he would run.”

It's safe to say that Metcalf is one of the most freakish athletes in the NFL and in all of sports today and he has a unique diet that makes him that way.

