"Do the work for you" - Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy shares secret to peak performance with his morning ritual in latest Instagram Ad post

As the NFL offseason rolls on, signs are continuing to point to J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025. The Seattle Seahawks signed former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, likely giving McCarthy the keys to Minnesota's offense, barring an outside signing.

The Vikings reportedly expressed some interest in four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, but weren't willing to bid as highly as the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. Minnesota wasn't necessarily scouring for a new quarterback, though.

The front office has expressed a certain level of confidence in their first-round pick from 2024, and McCarthy is gearing up to enter the spotlight in his second NFL season. As he prepares to take over as the starter, J.J McCarthy offered some insight into his day-to-day to maximize his performance, crediting his morning ritual.

"Whether you're an athlete, CEO, doctor, accountant, any profession you can think of, what we do and how we treat and train ourselves in the shadows will be what inevitably manifests in the light. Do the work for you! The future is counting on it," McCarthy wrote in the caption.

McCarthy credited an infrared mat which improves recovery by receiving electromagnetic penetration in the the body's tissues.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly prefers Vikings to Steelers, Giants

The Minnesota Vikings appear to be one of three teams remaining in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, joining the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. Reports broke that Minnesota is Rodgers' top option.

According to such reports, Rodgers is also weighing retirement after 20 seasons in the NFL. The Vikings are believed to have an offer in, but for significantly less than New York or Pittsburgh.

Rodgers' agent informed teams that he would have an answer "soon", but an official decision is yet to be announced. Minnesota selected McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but rolled with San Darnold, who led the Vikings to a 14-3 record before a Wild Card loss versus the LA Rams.

