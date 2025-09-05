  • home icon
  "Do y'all miss him now?": Micah Parsons' brother calls out Cowboys after struggling to pressure Jalen Hurts as Eagles QB torches their defense 

"Do y'all miss him now?": Micah Parsons' brother calls out Cowboys after struggling to pressure Jalen Hurts as Eagles QB torches their defense 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 05, 2025 02:12 GMT
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons' brother calls out Cowboys after struggling to pressure Jalen Hurts as Eagles QB torches their defense (Source: Imagn)

The Dallas Cowboys took to the field for the first time without Micah Parsons on Thursday night. The four-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. This decision came to fruition after owner Jerry Jones and his team failed to negotiate a new contract with the linebacker.

The Cowboys took on the Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence, called out the team on social media after they struggled to put pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"Bro t Jalen has all f**king day do yall miss Micah now," Terrence Parsons Jr. wrote in a post on X/Twitter.
The Cowboys managed to take an early lead in the first quarter after Javonte Williams scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the opening drive. This was after Eagles DT Jalen Carter was ejected from the game for spitting on Dak Prescott. However, Jalen Hurts showcased his dual-threat ability as he scored a four-yard rushing TD to level the playing field.

In the second quarter, Williams scored another one-yard rushing TD to put the Cowboys in the driving seat. However, with their failure to keep Hurts in check and the Eagles' pass rush game in check, the QB ended up scoring another rushing touchdown to tie the game yet again.

Brandon Aubrey scored a 53-yard field goal for the Cowboys, but with just 50 seconds left, Saquon Barkley's 10-yard rushing TD gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead heading into halftime.

NFL insider reveals Eagles tried to make a trade to acquire Micah Parsons

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Thursday, insider Adam Schefter made an interesting revelation about the offseason drama surrounding Parsons. According to him, one of the teams that wanted to acquire him was the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Cowboys did not want to give away their star linebacker to their division rivals.

"When the Dallas Cowboys were looking to trade Micah Parsons, one of the teams that showed the most interest in trading for Micah Parsons was the Philadelphia Eagles," Schefter said. "They were fairly aggressive in trying to trade for Parsons.
"But the Dallas Cowboys obviously were not interested in trading Micah Parsons back to Pennsylvania, back in the division. They wanted him out of the division," he added.
The Cowboys will face Parsons during the regular season when they take on the Packers on September 28.

Edited by Veer Badani
