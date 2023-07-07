Does Demar Dotson have a wife? All you need to know about controversial ex-Bucs OT’s family

Yes, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Demar Dotson has a wife. Dotson is married to Meron Meshesha since 2018. The couple were in a longtime relationship before tying the knot and share four children.
Dotson's journey to the NFL was challenging, but he made it to the league and earned a fortune doing what he loved. In this article, we examine Dotson's personal life and try to understand where things went wrong.
What happened to Demar Dotson?
According to reports, Dotson recently got hit with a misdemeanor battery charge for assaulting a woman last week after a verbal argument. Dotson was arrested on Friday and was booked at the Hillsborough Sheriff's County. He was later released on a $250 bond this Monday.
According to Greg Auman, an NFC South NFL reporter, Dotson slapped a woman, who hit him back, which led to Dotson punching her in the face and dropping her to the ground. It remains to be seen what comes out of Dotson's case.
The former Pro footballer has never been in trouble with the law, so this comes as a surprise to the football community. We will keep you updated as details emerge.
Demar Dotson's NFL career timeline
Demar Dotson played college basketball and then football for Southern Mississippi University. He was an offensive tackle and had his moments at the college level.
Dotson declared for the 2009 NFL Draft but went undrafted. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent who chose to take a flier on his potential. Dotson performed admirably for the Buccaneers during his first three seasons and eventually earned the starting right tackle job in 2012.
He held the position with distinction until 2013, when the Bucs traded for Gabe Carimi. Dotson started 14 games at his favorite position before he was switched to left tackle after an iffy performance.
He stayed with the Bucs until 2019 before moving to the Denver Broncos. Dotson started eight games at right tackle for them in 2020 before calling it a career. He appeared in 138 NFL games and started 114.
