“Does it get any cuter?” – Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane swoons over poolside moment with their toddler daughter

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, recently shared an adorable moment with their daughter Margaret Jane Prescott.

Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott, who have been together since 2023, are preparing to welcome their second child soon. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane Prescott (nicknamed MJ), last year.

On Wednesday, Sarah Jane took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment through her Stories feature. She posted a collage of four photos showing their daughter Margaret Jane in pink onesies enjoying snacks by the pool:

"Does it get any cuter than MJ eating snacks by the pool?" wrote Sarah Jane in the caption.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane's IG STORY

This sweet family moment comes just days after the couple celebrated their upcoming addition with a lavish baby shower for their second child. During the event, Ramos revealed that their next child will be another girl.

From injury recovery to family time: Dak Prescott's off-field priorities

EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Prescott has been focused on recovery after a difficult 2024 NFL season, where he sustained a hamstring injury requiring surgery in New York.

The Cowboys quarterback signed a substantial four-year extension with the team last September worth $240 million (with $231 million guaranteed). Prescott proposed to Sarah Jane in October 2024, though the couple has not yet publicly shared their wedding plans.

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory this year, Prescott stated:

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and for the most part, beaten them when we've played them. I don't want to say 'check the record' when they're the ones holding the trophy."

With the 2025 NFL season approaching in just a few months, Prescott will soon be balancing fatherhood of two children with his professional comeback.

The poolside pictures of young MJ follow the couple's recent baby shower celebration for their second daughter, referred to as "baby AR" in Sarah Jane's previous Instagram posts. The shower featured elaborate floral decorations and was attended by close friends and family, including Dallas Cowboys' Dakoda Shepley's wife, Sloane Shepley.

She described it as the most beautiful and fun baby shower she has been to.

