Does Jalen Hurts' brother play football? Exploring Eagles QB's family's background in sports

Jalen Hurts is the second child in his family. He has two siblings: Kynnedy Hurts, his younger sister, and Averion Jr., his older brother, who shares the same name with his dad.

Averion Jr. participated in collegiate football for two years at Kilgore Junior collegiate in Texas before transferring to Texas Southern University, playing as a quarterback.

When Averion and Jalen had games on the same day or weekend, their parents would frequently split up to catch their sons in action.

Averion Jr. completed 51.1 percent of his throws, throwing for 1,857 yards and 12 scores in his senior year.

Following in his dad's paths, he began working as a youth team coach after graduating from college. Jalen frequently calls his older brother his best friend and role model. He also claims to have based his gameplay after Averion.

After graduating from college, Averion Hurts Jr. did not pursue a pro career in the NFL but remains firmly a part of the football system. At the moment, he's a professional quarterback trainer and coach.

He used to work at Summer Creek High School in this position. However, he has recently been recruited by the University of Alabama, where Jalen Hurts played football for the first time after graduating from high school in 2016.

Who is Jalen Hurts’ sister, Kynnedy Hurts?

When pursuing his sports career, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remembers seeing his sister, Kynnedy, put the same level of fervor and devotion into volleyball. He says that his younger sister is also the brightest of the three siblings.

Kynnedy, an outside hitter for the Channelview High School Lady Falcon Varsity Volleyball team in Texas, has the chance to receive a full ride to any institution after high school, according to Jalen.

The 25-year-old NFL player has said that Kynnedy is always hitting volleyball against walls, taking after her physical well-being by weightlifting in the garage or "doing all of those types of things with the same hunger."

When talking about his sister, Hurts said, "she shares my hunger and my passion for what I want to do. She is always making an effort." It's safe to assume that the Hurts family has a strong athletic heritage.