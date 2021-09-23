Does the NFL have a contingency plan to adjust the new taunting rules?

The NFL has returned to its moniker as the No-Fun-League with the newly implemented and enforced taunting rules. NFL players and fans alike have voiced their displeasure over the rules and how they are being enforced.

The pre-season gave viewers a slight indication as to how the rule would be enforced this season. There were pre-season taunting penalties that fans questioned.

#NFL Taunting is a huge emphasis by the referees this season. Benny LeMay with great effort. However, he was flagged for taunting after the pay. #Panthers 15 @ #Colts 10 Taunting is a huge emphasis by the referees this season. Benny LeMay with great effort. However, he was flagged for taunting after the pay.



The new enforcement of the taunting rules brings up the question of how NFL players can play an emotional game without showing emotion. In the clip above, Indianapolis Colts' Benny LeMay gives all of his efforts to reach the first-down marker and beyond.

After the play, LeMay gets up pumped and excited and as he is yelling in elation, he looks down at the opposing player that was trying to tackle him.

As he does, the referee immediately throws a flag for taunting.

Have the taunting rules affected games so far?

In Week 1 of the NFL season, only three taunting penalties were called, but in Week 2, that number rose drastically from three to eight, bringing the total to eleven taunting penalties called for this year.

Some NFL owners and/or coaches on the NFL's Competition Committee, such as New York Giants owner John Mara, are in direct opposition to those players and fans who are not fans of enforcing the taunting rules.

Mara has stated that he is indeed "sick and tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field."

The question remains, do the NFL plan to make any changes to ease up on enforcement of the taunting rules?

The answer is a resounding no.

The No-Fun-League stands their ground

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk NFL has "no immediate plans" to modify enforcement of the taunting rule, and that's a good thing. (Time to duck and cover.) wp.me/pbBqYq-c21w NFL has "no immediate plans" to modify enforcement of the taunting rule, and that's a good thing. (Time to duck and cover.) wp.me/pbBqYq-c21w

The league has announced that despite widespread criticism of the rule, they currently have no immediate plans to modify the enforcement of the taunting rule. The NFLPA, however, feels differently about things.

Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner + 1 NFLPA rep: For those who aren't a fan of the new taunting rule, we aren't either.Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner + 1 NFLPA rep: nflpa.com/rulesresponse For those who aren't a fan of the new taunting rule, we aren't either.

So what exactly does that mean for players and teams? Let me give you an example.

Let's say that it's a playoff game and a linebacker breaks up a pass on 3rd and 4. The linebacker then claps his hands in celebration, gets a taunting penalty, and this gives the opponent a first-down.

The game has always been decided between the white lines. The enforcement of the taunting rule now threatens all that has been sacred to players and fans.

For the sake of players, fans, and the sake of the game, let's hope that the NFLPA can help reverse this rule before it greatly affects the game that we all love.

Edited by Henno van Deventer