"Doesn’t look like a leader": Jason Whitlock skewers Shedeur Sanders after Browns QB struggles massively vs. Rams

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the preseason with a 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. However, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders stole the headlines as usual, but not in the way he hoped.

Sanders had a rough outing and was pulled out in the fourth quarter as head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to give Tyler Huntley the keys for the two-minute drill. Huntley rewarded that decision by leading Cleveland downfield and setting up Andre Szmyt for a 37-yard game-winning field goal.

Meanwhile, Sanders was quite animated on the sideline, an image that NFL analyst Jason Whitlock wasted no time commenting on. Whitlock critiqued Deion Sanders' quarterback son on X, tweeting,

“Body language and energy are awful. Doesn’t look like a leader. Holding the ball too long. Guess who? Tupac Shedeur.”

Statistically, Sanders struggled in limited action. He completed just 3 out of 6 passes, registering 14 yards. The rookie never looked comfortable against the Rams' defense, raising questions about whether he’ll stick on the Browns’ final 53-man roster.

Kevin Stefanski makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' frustration

Former Colorado quarterback showed frustration on the sidelines after Stefanski pulled him out in the fourth quarter and put Tyler Huntley. Browns HC didn't stress too much on Shedeur's reaction when speaking to reporters. He brushed aside any notion of controversy.

“Obviously, we didn’t play great as an offense in the second half,” Stefanski said. “That’s never on one person … we just felt like we wanted to give [Huntley] the last drive. He’s a competitive kid. It’s nothing more than that.”

Sanders admitted his performance left room for growth but firmly believed he belongs on the Browns’ roster.

“Obviously, I feel like I can improve in a lot of areas… but overall as a player, I’ve put in the work,” Sanders said.

Tuesday’s roster cut-down is looming, and the rookie’s fate remains uncertain. Nonetheless, Stefanski’s comments suggest the Browns view Sanders’ sideline frustration as nothing more than a competitor showing emotion in the heat of the moment.

